Chief Master Sgt. James Blakley likes to call his time in the Air Force an “amazing adventure.”
He spent just shy of 30 years in the service, and now teaches students some of the life lessons he learned.
Blakley is the instructor of Emerald High School’s Air Force JROTC program and says that teaching the cadets “keeps you young, keeps you going.”
He joined the Air Force in 1983 and worked as a loadmaster, flying on C5, C17 and C130 jets.
Blakley said he’s flown all over the world and has done amazing things, and seen amazing places. He said he was also involved in some conflicts.
“It was an opportunity, really — kind of see the world and do everything,” he said.
He mentioned Antarctica, Moscow and Shanghai, in naming just a few of the places he traveled to.
His first assignment was Germany, which is also where he was born when his father was in the Army.
He retired in 2012 and moved to North Charleston. One of his last duty assignments was the Charleston Air Force Base.
After retiring, he was going to be a simulator instructor on base in a civilian job, but didn’t like the environment.
So he got a job as a JROTC instructor. Working with students was a good fit, he said, because he has been coaching his whole life.
He spent nine years teaching in the Charleston area and moved to Greenwood last year. The program is a two-person job, but the other instructor left Emerald a few months after Blakley arrived, leaving him to lead the program alone for now.
“I like dealing with the kids, it makes it interesting for me,” he said.
“Every day is a challenge, every day is different, every day is fun. There's days that are painful. There's days that are hard, but I mean, every day it's like it's fun. It's not a bad job. I like it.”
The best part of the job is that every day is different, he said.
They have lessons – a recent one was about the beginnings of airpower and World War II, for example.
One day a week students wear uniforms, and one day a week they exercise and do drill.
JROTC, Blakley said, is always changing and always different.
Blakley said not everything is military-related. Students aren’t encouraged or obligated to go into the military.
“We're just using a military framework to try to teach kids to have some self-discipline, have some self-worth, have some confidence,” he said.
“Everybody can succeed in ROTC,” he said.
Michaela Carter, cadet colonel and group commander of the corps – basically the highest ranking cadet – said she started in the program in ninth grade because of the unity and the family atmosphere. She wants to make sure that younger students who come in get the same benefits she has gotten.
She called Blakley headstrong, a quality she said is needed with only one instructor. She said he’s good at making sure students are staying on track and letting students take the lead.
Carter said she’s learned a lot of life lessons in the class – how to be a better leader, how to better understand people from different backgrounds and how to handle difficult problems, for example.