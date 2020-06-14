When Tyra Murray watched the disturbing video of Ahmaud Arbery’s shooting, she thought of how many people she knew who could have been in Arbery’s shoes that day.
Murray, who helps manage Next Level Fitness, helped organize a walk Saturday in Arbery’s honor. She watched the crowd of mostly young black boys and men gather.
“It’s a beautiful thing, having especially a lot of young black men in support of Ahmaud,” Murray said. “When I first heard the story of Ahmaud, the first thing I thought was, ‘What if it would have been one of those black men?’”
Arbery was shot to death in late February, but no arrests were made in the case until a video of the shooting became public in May. Brunswick, Georgia, residents Gregory and Travis McMichael were arrested and charged with felony murder and aggravated assault.
A third arrest has been made of another man who pursued Arbery in a separate car. A state investigator alleged that a racial slur was uttered by one of the men who stood over Arbery’s body.
Those who gathered for the run took off from the Greenwood Cinema 10 movie theater and walked or ran to and from the Big Lots farther down the Highway 72 Bypass. A prayer was read and the story of Arbery’s death was shared before the walk began.
The event was first organized by Consuela Parks, who has put together several activism or charity events in Greenwood. Parks contracted COVID-19, however, and turned the event over to her sister-in-law, Courtney Parks.
Courtney encouraged people to stay six feet apart to remain socially distanced as the walk started.
“Our main objective is to come together as a group, unified, to just raise awareness of what’s going on around us,” Courtney said before the event. “Even around here in Greenwood we’ve had stories of people who have had run-ins with people and cops. So that’s our main objective. We feel like we have a pretty good group of people who will help with crowd control.”
Courtney, a black mother of three, said she wants to remember Arbery’s life and raise awareness of his killing to help eradicate racism and prejudice.
“I want my children to go somewhere and just because he has on a hood or he has on a hat, you shouldn’t have to look at him twice,” Courtney said. “You shouldn’t feel threatened by him. I’m worried about my children and for them to grow up in a world where they aren’t seen as a threat.”
Recent killings of Arbery, George Floyd and Breonna Taylor have brought about protests and conversations about race and policing in America. Black Lives Matter — Greenwood has arranged protests in Greenwood in recent weeks.
Murray said she thinks these protests and conversations are starting to foster an opportunity for real change.
“I think just this walk shows that we are serious about wanting change, but also we are serious about unity,” Murray said. “We want equality and I think that’s going to lead to some real change in Greenwood specifically.”