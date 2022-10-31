Three Greenwood agencies received a total of $820,360 in grants meant to help crime victims. The grants are distributed by the Department of Crime Victim Assistance Grants in the Attorney General’s Office.

Beyond Abuse was awarded the Violence Against Women Act (VAWA) grant and two Victim of Crime Act (VOCA) grants totaling $492,749.

