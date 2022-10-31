Three Greenwood agencies received a total of $820,360 in grants meant to help crime victims. The grants are distributed by the Department of Crime Victim Assistance Grants in the Attorney General’s Office.
Beyond Abuse was awarded the Violence Against Women Act (VAWA) grant and two Victim of Crime Act (VOCA) grants totaling $492,749.
Executive Director Deborah Parks said these grants will continue to help victims of crime who have experienced sexual assault and child abuse. She said they will be able to continue to provide services such as a 24/7 hotline, forensic interviews for children as well as medical maltreatment exams and focused therapy with licensed therapists, to name a few.
“In the future, we would love to add additional staff. We’d love to increase staff going into the community and schools making people aware of sexual assault and how to prevent it from occurring,” she said. “We are thankful that the Attorney General is a strong advocate for victims of crime and we know he will continue to work hard for South Carolina to make sure that we have the resources we need to provide these critical services.”
Megs House was awarded the VOCA, VAWA, and State Victims Assistance Program grants totaling $75,979.
“We’re just really excited and fortunate that we were able to apply for three grants,” Executive Director Alice Hodges said.
She said the funds will go towards areas such as paying for case managers, consultations on legal matters or attorney costs as they help women navigate the court system.
“The goal is to increase the staff and support for staff and children. Instead of having one case manager under SVAP, maybe two,” she said.
The 8th Circuit Solicitor’s Office received VOCA and VAWA grants worth $251,632.
“It’s money that will help us to maintain the level of victim services we have now. The VAWA and VOCA grants — we’ve received them since I’ve been in office,” Solicitor David Stumbo said. “We would call on Congress to continue to fund those grants. They are very important to make sure our victims get the services they need on the local level. Hopefully that money from the federal government will continue to be allocated by Congress.”
