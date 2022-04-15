With their budgets on the line, on Tuesday the heads of local agencies, nonprofits and other organizations asked Greenwood County Council for their share of certain tax revenues.
An annual part of the budgeting process, Greenwood County staff has to consider the requests from various agencies for hospitality and special appropriations tax revenues.
The budgeting process started in January, said County Treasurer Steffanie Dorn. After considering the requests from county departments for capital funds for equipment and facilities, then speaking with council members about their priorities, it came time to hear the budget requests for these tax revenues.
Hospitality tax funds come from the 2% tax charged at all restaurants in the unincorporated areas of the county and, according to state law, these dollars are supposed to be used on mostly tourism-related expenses. The county has a “special appropriations” millage rate for property taxes, which go toward funding groups such as the Clemson Extension program, the Humane Society of Greenwood and county animal shelter, the public defender and solicitor’s offices, Greenwood Metropolitan District and others.
“They’re those things that go beyond the basic functions of government,” Dorn said. “For hospitality taxes, ultimately these events and maintaining these facilities not only add to our tourism, but improve our residents’ quality of life.”
On Tuesday, the heads of these groups made their pitches to council, with the absence of Chairperson Chuck Moates who attended the meeting virtually for a portion of it before having to leave.
Many of the requests were accepted with little discussion — county staff have reviewed the requests and made recommendations to council on how to fund each. For many, the county recommended funding the requests in full.
Some, however, faced friction.
Connie Mawyer, executive director of the Humane Society of Greenwood, explained the trials her agency faced the past year. A distemper outbreak in the shelter kept the operation closed and incurred costly medical fees at a time when veterinary costs have skyrocketed, she said.
“For vaccinations, the company that was supplying us gave us very short notice of the increase, and the fact that we no longer qualify for their pricing for shelters because our volume is not as big,” she said.
The cost of caring for an animal has risen to $3.85 per night, per animal, Mawyer said. The humane society received $420,000 in special appropriations tax funds last year, and Mawyer requested an increase of $64,520 to help cover these increasing costs of care.
“Your situation has been challenging this past year, but your increase request is pretty big,” Council Vice Chairperson Theo Lane said.
Lane asked about the $20,000 increase from last year’s request, which Mawyer said went toward starting a targeted trap, neuter and release program for addressing feral cat colonies but was interrupted by the distemper outbreak. County Manager Toby Chappell had his own questions. He noted Mawyer’s budget was about $44,000 out of balance.
“And you’re OK with being $44,000 out of balance,” he asked.
Mawyer said she is working to balance those numbers by negotiating with other companies for medical services and vaccinations.
“The way you asked me that — am I OK? No, but when I looked at this before I made the ask, I tried to look at what I could do diligently throughout the year to make this lower, and those are the things I could count on, from what I’m working with, to cut that down.”
Chappell had other questions about HSOG’s budget, including a nearly 400% increase in the cost of spay and neuter services. Mawyer said a backlog of necessary spay and neuter procedures has become more expensive as the animals get older.
“I think it’s very hard to substantiate a $60,000 increase in that line item, and if you remove that $60,000 increase we’re right back where we were at last year,” Chappell said to council. “That’s not a nice decision. I’m just putting it as food for thought.”
The 8th Circuit Public Defender Chelsea McNeill also faced questions about her request for a $20,000 increase in funding. McNeill shared with council a breakdown of per capita funding from each of the state’s counties to the respective public defenders’ offices. Greenwood is ranked 36 out of the state’s 46 counties, with Laurens County coming in last.
McNeill’s office received $139,150 from Greenwood County last year.
“It’s a little bit alarming that our entire 8th Judicial Circuit, including Greenwood County, is in the bottom 10 counties in this entire state for funding and supporting their local public defender’s office,” she said.
The 8th Circuit Solicitor’s Office is better funded by each county, and with 22 employees funded by county dollars has a bigger staff than McNeill’s six county-funded employees. Many of McNeill’s attorneys have more than 200 clients, many of whom are facing multiple felony warrants. The American Bar Association has guidelines that attorneys should handle about 150 felony charges.
“That’s felony charges — I need to be clear, my attorneys’ caseloads are by people,” McNeill said. “We are well above what our ABA guidelines are in this county, and it’s suffocating my lawyers.”
Allison asked if the per capita funding ratings meant much since Greenville County is 38th in per capita funding. McNeill said the 13th Circuit Public Defender’s Office still pays its attorneys a much higher starting salary. It’s better, she said, to compare Greenwood to counties with a comparable population. She spoke with the state’s 15 other public defenders, and she said hers is the lowest hiring salary in the state.
County staff did not recommend an increase to McNeill’s funding, which was $139,150 last year. By contrast, 8th Circuit Solicitor David Stumbo was funded last year at $357,438, and he requested an increase to $692,000. The county has recommended a 10% budget increase for him, to $393,181.
Stumbo made many of the same arguments, citing the hire salaries in Greenville, which led one of his attorneys to take a job there. He said Greenwood represents about 35-40% of his docket, and he wants the counties to fund the cases made in their own courts.
The only other request that faced significant resistance was Justin Parker’s as Ninety Six’s tourism director. Parker has returned after leading the town’s tourism department through 2018. The S.C. Festival of Stars budget doubled in 2017, when he took over planning, and expanded from a three-day event to four.
The event has been smaller than he wants to see it, he said, and he has goals of spending money to grow the Festival of Stars to the point where it can become self-supporting. The festival was funded at $15,000 last year, but Parker requested $45,579.
“In the time I’ve been on council — your ask in terms of hospitality tax allocations has been tremendously in excess of the others,” Lane said.
Lane questioned why the budget request is so high when previous years’ events struggled to fund the musicians and entertainment they hired.
“It’s only a goal,” Parker said. “It’s to build a foundation to get it to where it was, so we can make money off of that.”
Chappell asked what portion of last year’s festival budget was funded by the town of Ninety Six. Parker did not know.
“I think that would be an important thing to know,” Chappell said. “Before you come to the county to ask for H-tax, know how much your municipality gives.”
County staff recommended not increasing the festival’s funding.
Two requests, one from Cokesbury College and another from the Hodges-Cokesbury Fire Department, didn’t appear to meet state law requirements regarding hospitality tax funding. Cokesbury College asked for $11,500 for floor repairs, citing their use as a wedding venue, and Hodges-Cokesbury asked for $9,300 for a Lights on Main event that would help promote recruitment for the fire department.
State law requires hospitality tax funds to be used mostly for tourism-related expenses, and council had concerns these two requests did not meet those. Those representatives were asked to work with Dorn to tweak their requests and ensure the dollars were being spent appropriately.