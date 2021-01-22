MCCORMICK — After more than 40 years of work in business and government, Thessa Smith has retired. Although, she intends to continue ministering to her community.
“I want to be able to just do ministry full time,” Smith said.
Smith is the pastor of the Greenwood-Ninety Six Charge, a union of churches that meets at Trinity United Methodist Church on Maxwell Avenue in Greenwood.
Smith retired this month from McCormick County where she served as economic development director for the past five years.
“During Mrs. Thessa Smith’s five-year tenure with McCormick County, she has positioned the county to become a competitor in the industrial recruitment market,” McCormick County Administrator Columbus Stephens said in an email. “She brought a great deal of experience and understanding of the functionality of county government.”
Smith said when she arrived, there was a lot of work to be done.
“Everything had to be done starting from scratch,” Smith said.
As economic development director, Smith said one of her greatest accomplishments was the establishment of the county’s new branding, “The Natural Pace of Life.”
Another accomplishment of Smith’s was the announcement of a $5 million investment and a new tenant for the shell building, Palace Foods. Although the COVID-19 pandemic thwarted those plans, Smith said the county still has the 23,000-square-foot shell building ready for a tenant.
During the same time, the county celebrated its centennial celebration.
“Although economic development is a very difficult and slow process to achieve due to the competitiveness throughout the state of SC, Mrs. Smith’s services to the county have created an opportunity to accomplish such a task,” Stephens said. “We wish her well in her future endeavors.”
A native of Greenwood, Smith spent most of her time in government at home. But working in government was not exactly what she started out in.
Smith worked for almost a decade at Parke Davis before spending a few years at FL Aerospace.
“I was in seminary at the time,” Smith said. “I had wanted to go into the ministry.”
She said she switched course.
“I started at GLEAMNS,” Smith said. “I enjoyed that.”
She spent four years working at GLEAMNS before she was hired at Greenwood County.
Smith worked for Greenwood County for 16 years. She started as the zoning administrator before becoming assistant county manager in June 1999, working under the leadership of former Greenwood County Manager Jim Kier.
“I enjoyed it to the highest,” Smith said.
During that time, Smith had a profound effect on others who later went on to work in government.
“I met Thessa in 2002, as an intern with Greenwood County,” Greenwood City Manager Julie Wilkie said in an email.
Wilkie said she was offered an internship by Kier as she was beginning her public administration journey.
“Thessa was always quick to teach me all she could and offer an encouraging word for my future,” Wilkie said. “I am thrilled for her much earned retirement.”
She left Greenwood in 2012 to become the Allendale County Administrator. After working in Allendale for more than three years, Smith decided to find work closer to home.
Smith’s husband, Byron, is a commissioner on the Greenwood Metropolitan District board. They have two adult children who are teaching abroad.