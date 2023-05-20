It's all fun and games until you start a business.
Then, it's an adventure as Matt Killingsworth, Noah Woodyard and Dylan and Natalie Jones discovered. They created Polaris Gaming, which sells products ranging from role-playing and tabletop games, along with card games, and offers space for gamers.
Dylan and Natalie had a business with trading card games on eBay. Noah and Matt had talked about a brick-and-mortar business for years.
Outside of all of them being nerds, Matt said each brought experience and skills to the endeavor. Matt had worked in banking and had a background in management. Woodyard, who teaches middle school, had worked in hotel management and accounting, and has a background in sales and marketing. Natalie managed a gaming store and Dylan had done construction.
The first step was to find out how much demand there was for a store. Game nights at Good Times Brewing provided that information. Woodyard said they counted people and checked numbers, ages and demographics.
They also looked into gaming stores in Greenville, Anderson and Columbia. Woodyard said they got information on vendor lists and learned how much time and money people will spend. They also attended conventions to network with distributors, publishers and gaming guilds.
At the beginning
They knew they had one advantage: no competition.
Matt has talked with people and told them they don’t have to drive 90 minutes; instead, they can drive 10 minutes into town.
“I’ve been out in town sometimes, and other people in the vicinity have heard me and they say 'Oh you’re Polaris. I can’t wait to be a part of it,'" he said. "It’s the most surreal thing … it is super satisfying to hear the excitement," he said.
Paying for it
Marketing pointed a way to fund Polaris: crowdsourcing. They used Kickstarter, Woodyard said. They launched the campaign with the understanding that Polaris would open no matter what Kickstarter did.
They were 50% backed within the first six days and 77% funded by Day 14. They hit 100% funding by the 28th day. Most Kickstarter campaigns last for 60 days. It’s not unheard of for products to reach at 100% within four weeks, Woodyard said. “For us hitting that, it was a very reassuring thing.”
Plan to fail
Failure isn't their goal; it's more of an expectation. Creating Polaris wasn't a smooth process. They closed on buying their building in mid-February. They spent weeks repairing holes in the walls and ceilings, retiling and sanding the floors and painting the walls.
Matt admitted he is the "least fixable guy," but he kept at it. “It’s outside of my comfort zone, but I’ll watch and learn, and I’ll try it. This is my space and I’ve got to contribute."
Dylan's challenge was stuff every business owner deals with: getting business licenses and handling what was left over after Legal Zoom did the heavy lifting.
They also worked with the county and state over the legalese of running a business. By late April he said they were still dealing with signage permits, getting a certificate of occupancy to let people in the front door and getting retail licenses.
They all agreed the project has not been a one-person job. "We’ve all have been tired, frustrated; we all have wanted to punch each other in the face, but we know we are all united,” Matt said.
Natalie said she learned an important lesson: Be kind to yourself. She became physically sick from exhaustion to where she got a fever and lost her voice for about a week, she said.
It took a while to realize the business will be here. “There is a time crunch, yes, but there is a moment to be human and to take a moment to say, ‘Hey maybe I should take a second to breathe.'”
“There needs to be a moment of balance. That was something we struggled with a little bit," she said. "We need to take a moment to be human, instead of just business owners.”