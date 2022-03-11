Additional candidates file for school board seats By LINDSEY HODGES lhodges@indexjournal.com Mar 11, 2022 45 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save More candidates have filed for school board seats in Ware Shoals and Ninety Six.One seat is up for grabs in Greenwood School District 51, and incumbent Shanon Calvert filed to run for the seat, along with challengers Amanda Cheshire Salter and Joey Ward.Four candidates have filed for two open seats on the Greenwood School District 52 board.Incumbent Dr. Bryan Green has filed, as well as Nancy Barbee Werts, Deshaun Williams and Jay Reynolds.Filing for the seats closes at 5 p.m. today. The election for both school boards will take place May 10. Contact staff writer Lindsey Hodges at 864-943-5644 or on Twitter @LindseyNHodges. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Candidate Seat Politics School District Bryan Green School Board Shanon Calvert Greenwood Lakelands Connector Babb joins Abbeville First Bank Mar 8, 2022 GATA hosts fundraiser for Beyond Abuse Mar 8, 2022 White inducted into prestigious Marquis Who’s Who Biographical Registry Mar 8, 2022 Robertson talks about ‘What It Takes to Win’ Mar 8, 2022 Latest News AP source: Chargers acquiring Mack from Bears for 2 picks +3 Big-ticket free agents could leave big holes behind them Clemson Extension: Caring for Spring-blooming bulbs +2 Deputies seek ARPA money, but Greenwood County looks to long term Additional candidates file for school board seats Most Popular Articles ArticlesUncovered: South Carolina clerk gives herself $30,000 raise, drawing SLED investigationMotorcyclist dies in wreck in Utopia AcresHodges man dies in wreckGreenwood teen faces attempted murder chargeGreenwood hash hotspot reopens doors for limited timeGreenwood police investigate after woman shot in legAbbeville man gets 14-year sentence in downtown shootingUncovered: SC agency rakes in millions from pharma company it regulatesLocal First Steps groups under state scrutiny againRemains found in McCormick ID'd as Adam Harvey 2021 Readers' Choice Awards & the winners are! See our Special Readers Choice section here State News Uncovered: Williamsburg clerk was unhappy with pay before giving herself $30K raise, official says Uncovered: Secretive emails reveal JDLH chief eyed ousting whistleblower SC Senate unanimously passes income tax cut and rebate House Majority Leader Simrill won't run again Transgender youth sports ban back for debate in S Carolina CNN News Video shows stolen yacht's wild ride in Newport Beach Harbor 'I'm ready to die': Student recalls thought on tense journey to Lviv 'A moment of remarkable cool': Here's the moment two Ukrainians defuse a live Russian bomb Jussie Smollett sentencing: get caught up on the saga