More candidates have filed for school board seats in Ware Shoals and Ninety Six.

One seat is up for grabs in Greenwood School District 51, and incumbent Shanon Calvert filed to run for the seat, along with challengers Amanda Cheshire Salter and Joey Ward.

Four candidates have filed for two open seats on the Greenwood School District 52 board.

Incumbent Dr. Bryan Green has filed, as well as Nancy Barbee Werts, Deshaun Williams and Jay Reynolds.

Filing for the seats closes at 5 p.m. today. The election for both school boards will take place May 10.

