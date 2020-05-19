Adam Rich is running for Seat 7 on the Abbeville County school board because he is a product of the district and wanted to step up and fill the open spot. The seat covers Due West, Cold Springs and Keowee.
On July 14, he is vying for the seat Mark Peeler vacated earlier this year. His sole opponent on the ballot will be the write-in option.
Rich’s parents, Jim and Becky, worked in the district. Jim served as assistant principal at Dixie High School, and Becky taught elementary school and worked at the district office.
“I’ve been around the school district my whole life,” he said. “I think I have a good perspective on the needs of the county.”
Rich, a state Department of Transportation engineer, thinks being around construction, projects and contracts will help him if he’s elected. He acknowledged that fixing roads is different from building and renovating schools, but said any construction experience will help.
Rich, now with a 3-year-old son who will probably be entering the school district, wants to make sure the district’s kids are first and that their education is most important.
“I’ve got an invested interest in it,” he said.
Rich will look to continue to serve the county, district and community that made him who he is today.
“I believe I’m somebody they can trust as far as looking out for the interest of all communities and not just certain communities,” he said.
The special election was scheduled for April 28 but was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The vote is now scheduled for July 14.