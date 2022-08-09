Stage, film and television actor Bo Hopkins is remembered as “a great prankster” and “loyal friend” by Greenwood area friends.
Monday, friends shared remembrances of the 84-year-old actor who died May 28, at Valley Presbyterian Hospital in Van Nuys, California.
Hopkins had been hospitalized since May 9 following a heart attack, his wife, Sian, told The Hollywood Reporter.
Born in Greenville, Hopkins spent part of his youth in Taylors and Ware Shoals. After a move to Hollywood, Hopkins won a scholarship to acting school.
Hopkins got his start in acting through community theater and summer stock, making Greenwood Community Theatre a fitting space for stories of his life to be shared during a public celebration of his life Monday afternoon.
“He did an amazing thing,” said longtime friend, Sonny Lee. “‘Hop’, Billy Hopkins went to Hollywood to be an actor and he stayed for 60 years. ... He was the epitome of an nonconformist.”
Lee met Hopkins when he was 11 or 12, and the then-future actor was several years older.
“He wouldn’t tell us his age,” Lee said. “He pulled a lot of tricks on us.”
Lee recounted Hopkins was quite the athlete.
“It was the last home game for Greenwood High’s C-team, when my friends and I were in the ninth grade. Hopkins was showing real promise. Coach (J.W.) Babb and Coach Russell and Coach Cox were looking for Hopkins’ grades at the high school, and couldn’t find any — because he wasn’t enrolled.”
Lee said he later shared with Hopkins about the coaches’ inquiries.
“He looked a little ashen in the face and turned around, and didn’t say a word,” Lee said. “I think he set the state record in the 100-yard dash, and never came back.”
Billy Hopkins adopted the name Bo at the suggestion of an agent when he made it to North Hollywood, Lee said, noting a local group of 10 friends stayed close for more than 60 years.
Among them are John Park and Ronnie Henderson, who also spoke Monday.
Park told of time when a group thought they were going duck hunting, only to find out they were shooting at decoys.
“He loved to pull jokes on people,” Henderson said, recounting a visit out West when Hopkins greeted them wearing cowboy boots, a blonde wig and red lipstick, and not much else.
An accomplished actor, Hopkins had more than 100 credits to his name. He appeared in films such as “American Graffiti” and “The Wild Bunch” and “Shade,” which he produced.
Hopkins also had recurring roles in television, including, “The Rockford Files” and “Dynasty”.
His acting career spanned five decades and he continued to seek roles well into his senior years.
Leading Monday’s celebration of life was a video message from another longtime actor with local ties, Grainger Hines that was filmed while in Tucson, Arizona.
“Bo was pretty important in my life, very early on,” Hines said in the video. “I looked up to him so much. He accomplished so much and had gotten so far and had more to go. I cherished getting to do a play with him.”
Hines described Hopkins’ life as “one well lived.”
Others who knew Hopkins well sent their sentiments, including his celebrity assistant, Yvonne DiMora, who compiled a lengthy and touching series of film and television clips, stills and behind-the-scenes moments that moved some in Monday’s intimate audience to tears.
Other remarks were from those helping Hopkins work on his memoir, including a Nora Snapp, who wrote that Hopkins had a gift for “becoming the character he played” whether that was in the time he was known as Billy or Bo.
Hopkins’ young co-star in “Hillbilly Elegy,” Owen Asztalos said in a video clip that the elder actor was “a mentor and an idol”.
“He had a wealth of knowledge,” Asztalos said in the video clip. “It was a blessed learning experience and, as he was fond of saying, he was ‘a damn good time.’”
When work began on the film adaptation of J.D. Vance’s memoir, “Hillbilly Elegy” in 2019, Hopkins teamed up again with Ron Howard. Howard was filmmaker and the movie was on Netflix.
Hopkins had a supporting role of grandfather, Papaw Vance in “Hillbilly Elegy,” his last major film role, but Lee said a number of Hopkins’ scenes were cut in the final Netflix version.
Hopkins told the Index-Journal in a 2019 interview Papaw “drinks too much and fights with his wife, but he works hard and quits drinking.”
Nominated for two Oscars, “Hillbilly Elegy” chronicles a Yale law student who is forced to return to his hometown.
Hopkins had previously worked on an episode of “The Andy Griffith Show” when Howard was a child actor, and again alongside Howard in George Lucas’ iconic film, “American Graffiti.”
The two maintained a friendship for decades. much like many of Hopkins’ friends here.