Money

Greenwood has a lot to offer, and the accommodations tax is how local governments fund the events and organizations that bring tourists and visitors to the area.

In early October, Greenwood city and county governments voted to approve the allocation of local accommodations tax funds. South Carolina charges a 2% tax for lodgings and accommodations, then distributes part of these dollars back to communities.

Contact staff writer Damian Dominguez at 864-634-7548 or follow on Twitter @IJDDOMINGUEZ.