Greenwood has a lot to offer, and the accommodations tax is how local governments fund the events and organizations that bring tourists and visitors to the area.
In early October, Greenwood city and county governments voted to approve the allocation of local accommodations tax funds. South Carolina charges a 2% tax for lodgings and accommodations, then distributes part of these dollars back to communities.
The first $25,000 of those funds must be deposited into the local government’s general fund, and 30% of it goes to a special fund exclusively for tourism advertising and promotion. The rest of it gets distributed among groups and agencies that request money, and the body that decides how those dollars are distributed is a local A-tax committee.
These committees meet with the groups requesting money and make recommendations to city and county council based on their assessment of the requests. The seven members are pulled from different backgrounds — hospitality, lodging and cultural organizations.
The city’s committee involves Amy Fuller, Tyler Larkins, Lisa Smith, Louise Robinson, Claire Griffith, Geep Bonaca and Marchelle Tompkins-Bryant. Eleven organizations were vying for the $126,466.18 the city had in A-tax funds.
“We had an increase in applications, but we really didn’t have that much of an increase in funds available,” said Kelly McWhorter, executive director of Discover Greenwood. “What we’re really supposed to see through this process is more visitors at hotels because of your event.”
The applications varied in scope: the S.C. Festival of Discovery requested $32,000, while Wreaths Across America asked for $3,000. The committee’s recommendations varied, from offering not to fund the Lakelands Toros’ request for $7,500 to funding nearly 80% of the Railroad Center’s request.
It was Larkins’ first time on the committee, and he said they tried to help every agency that requested funds. He learned about the organizations that came and what they bring to the community.
Recommendations from the city A-tax committee ranged from 50% of the request up to nearly 80%. City council ended up approving the recommendations they were given with no changes.
Council members had some concerns about the process, however. Council member Niki Hutto said she wondered if the members of the A-tax committee understood the intent of the tax was to put “heads in beds.”
Not all of the seven city committee members attended the meeting when agencies made fund requests, and council member Johnathan Bass said he’d like a review of the request process. He wants to see specific questions asked of applicants that would measure attendance at their events, how many people they draw from out of town and that measures the economic impact of the A-tax funds being distributed.
“I think we need to look at our process,” Bass said. “There needs to be quite a bit more accountability on council distributing these taxpayer dollars.”
McWhorter said she helps organizations calculate spending figures and economic impact, and the city’s contract with a location data software company will allow future events to measure their attendance using the cellphone connections of attendees.
At the county, the A-tax committee is made up of Claire Griffith, McKenzie Fifelski, Kevin Prater, Laura Bachinski, Howard Green and Loy Sartin, with one open seat. Of the 12 agencies requesting funds from the county, the committee’s recommendations ranged from 60% of the request to 100%.
When county council voted, they decided to equalize their distributions of funds. Instead, each agency would get 74.4% of what they requested.
Of the six active members of the county’s A-tax committee, only three showed up to the meeting to consider those dozen requests. This didn’t sit well with county council members Theo Lane and Robbie Templeton.
“It’s very disappointing to me that a committee that we appoint that meets once a year didn’t show up for that meeting,” Lane said. “I think it’s important work, and I’m going to be making some recommendations going forward about how we do that.”
Lane didn’t want to place the blame on any committee member, but said if the meeting date didn’t work for some, it should have been rescheduled.
Templeton was the one who suggested differing from the committee’s recommendations and giving an even percentage to each applicant.
“I think the committee, they have a tough job,” Templeton said. “The biggest thing that hit is that the Festival of Flowers is the oldest festival we had. The recommendation from the committee had them funded the least out of all the requests.”
Karen Jennings, executive director of The Museum and Railroad Historical Center, said the railroad center requested $5,000 for a marketing plan, but received $3,720. It’s significantly less than last year’s allotment, and the railroad center will have to cut some of its advertising budget. But Jennings said that’s the cost of doing business.
“We hold fundraisers and rely on donors, but public funding is an essential part of what we do,” she said. “We’re very grateful for the public monetary support.”
Greenwood Community Theatre Executive Director Stephen Gilbert said the agencies requesting funds don’t know how much money will be available each year.
“I, as a general rule, always ask high,” he said. “I think it’s important that all of the organizations realize that we all need support. ... All our nonprofits are in this together. We all receive a piece of the pie.”