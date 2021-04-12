Absentee voting opens today for a few school board elections in the Lakelands.
With less than a month left before polls open for voting on school board candidates in Greenwood County school districts 51 and 52, absentee voting has started.
“Voters that reside within the school boundaries may cast their ballot in the county where they reside and are registered to vote,” Connie Moody, director of voter registration and elections for Greenwood County, said in an email.
District 51’s area includes portions of Greenwood, Abbeville and Laurens counties. Voters wishing to vote absentee will have to go to their county’s elections office. For Greenwood County voters, absentee voting will take place at the county’s elections office at 600 Monument St., Suite 113. Abbeville County voters may vote absentee at 903 W. Greenwood St., Suite 2500 in Abbeville. Laurens County voters can vote absentee at 101 E. Main St., Laurens.
District 52 voters will cast absentee ballots at the Greenwood County elections office.
Absentee voting will take place during business hours.
Moody said many of the changes in absentee voting rules — that took place during 2020 — have expired, including the “state of emergency” reason for absentee voting.
District 51 has two seats open this year while District 52 has only one seat up for election. District 51 school board member Debbie Lake will not seek another term and board member Herbie Harris resigned last year. District 52 trustee Ray Jackson is running for reelection but has drawn two challengers.
District 51 candidates:
- Jewell McCullough
- Cody Quinn
- Joey Ward
- Marshall Webster
District 52 candidates:
- Ray Jackson
- Amy Holley Ashley
- DeMarco Williams
The election is May 11.