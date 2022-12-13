Madalyn Harris decided on her career at 13 years old and made the final step toward it by walking across the stage at Piedmont Technical College.
Harris was one of about 180 students who graduated from the college on Tuesday and was one of the featured speakers.
“Since I was a sophomore in high school, Piedmont Technical College has been my home,” Harris said.
She attended the college through dual enrollment, and actually graduated with her associate of arts in May 2021 — three weeks before she graduated from high school.
“My favorite thing to tell people is that I had to ask permission to miss my high school classes to attend my college graduation,” she said.
She graduated with an associate in applied science and her major was cardiovascular technology.
She talked about her journey to that degree, which began at 13 when she was diagnosed with superventricular tachycardia. She needed surgery to fix it but had to have a pre-operation echocardiogram first.
“The echo tech that performed my echocardiogram relieved so much of my stress by taking the time to explain what she was doing and what the surgery would be like,” Harris said.
“I will never forget how she eased my fears by treating me with kindness and empathy. I decided that day I wanted to be an echo tech.”
Harris said every day she strives to treat patients like that tech treated her.
Tuesday’s ceremonies also featured speaker Chrissie Latimore, the nominee for U.S. Marshal for South Carolina and former police chief for the Laurens Police Department.
Latimore is a PTC alumnus, who said she first entered Piedmont Technical College when her mother graduated from PTC in 1988. Then she graduated in 2006, and her sister graduated in 2015.
“So Piedmont Technical College has been instrumental to the professional development of my family,” she said.
She recalled when her mother was in the nursing program, she and her sister would help her study.
“My mother didn’t realize at the time, but she was laying the foundation for her children’s education. She was helping us understand the importance of education and family assistance.”
There were two ceremonies Tuesday, and the second ceremony featured student speaker Thomas Thompson.
Contact staff writer Lindsey Hodges at 864-943-5644 or on Twitter @LindseyNHodges.