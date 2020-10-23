Abortion is the one issue about which virtually every person has an opinion.
While Roe v. Wade, a U.S. Supreme Court case that essentially legalized abortion in 1973, is the law of the land, several state legislatures have passed bills limiting abortion rights or outright banning the procedure. Some of the bills have passed one legislative body but not the other, and the laws that have passed in some states are tied up in court cases that inevitably will wind their way up to the Supreme Court.
The court’s opinion, which has stood as precedent for nearly five decades, holds that abortion is a right protected under the due process clause of the 14th Amendment’s right to privacy provision.
With the expected Senate confirmation of conservative Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court, the court would have a 6-3 conservative majority, with many people believing abortion rights will eventually be revisited, and that the decision in Roe v. Wade might be overturned.
Often missing from the abortion discussion is what can be done at the state level — and in local communities — to support teen moms or single mothers who might have to birth a child as a result of an unwanted pregnancy in a time when abortion was heavily restricted or outlawed. What are their options? What support is available for them, whether they decide to keep their child or put it up for adoption?
Here in South Carolina, state legislators and candidates for office have varying positions on abortion rights.
State Rep. John McCravy III, R-Greenwood, is the primary sponsor of the “fetal heartbeat bill,” which would outlaw abortions once a heartbeat can be detected, which is generally between six and eight weeks. It would require an abortion provider to perform an ultrasound to check for a heartbeat. McCravy also signed on as a co-sponsor to “The Personhood Act,” which would provide protection for an embryo from the time of conception. The heartbeat bill has passed the state House and a Senate committee, but it has not been approved on the floor of the state Senate. McCravy said Gov. Henry McMaster told him he will sign the bill if it reaches his desk.
“I don’t think anybody has any doubt where I stand on the issue,” McCravy said. “I believe that life begins at conception, and I think science has proven that we have life in the womb. I think that killing an innocent human life is wrong, and it should be avoided at all cost.”
But McCravy said he’s not just against abortion.
“I’m for adoption,” he said. “I’m for helping girls who get in this situation.”
McCravy is board chairman at CrossRoads Pregnancy Center in Greenwood, which, according to its website, is a nonprofit organization focused on saving lives and showing women that they are capable of being strong and loving mothers through the love of Jesus Christ.
“We help girls who find themselves in this unfortunate situation where they’ve made a mistake,” McCravy said. “I’m pro-life, but I’m also for helping mothers and children all we can. We try to be proactive and help these girls.”
McCravy said state government and private organizations can help support children born through unwanted pregnancies.
“There are a lot of state resources that can be brought to bear,” McCravy said. “There’s all kind of benefits they can get. That’s one thing the CrossRoads Pregnancy Center does. We connect them up with all the benefits they can get and try to help them through the process.”
McCravy said the arguments that anti-abortion groups only care about protecting life in the womb, but not the challenges the child and mother face after the child is born, “couldn’t be further from the truth.”
“There are plenty of people waiting to adopt children,” he said. “There is no reason to terminate lives.”
McCravy is facing House District 13 challenger Denise Waldrep, a Greenwood Democrat, in the Nov. 3 election.
Waldrep said a woman’s decision whether to have an abortion is between her, her God and her doctor.
“There’s no place for the government in that discussion,” she said. “It’s a false choice to say that you can’t be both pro-choice and anti-abortion because I am. I hate that anyone would have to make the choice to have an abortion. I think abortion should be rare, they should be early, but they should be safe.”
She said the best way to prevent abortions is to make sure men and women have access to birth control.
“They need to feel like they are living in conditions where they can safely bring children into the world,” Waldrep said. “They need to know there are resources to help them bring up safe and healthy children.”
Waldrep said turning the woman and the physician who participate in abortions into criminals is not going to stop abortions.
“If a woman has to have an abortion, she needs a place to go where it can happen safely, with the care that is befitting to this sad and very painful procedure that she has decided she has no choice but to undergo,” Waldrep said.
Waldrep said she does not think personhood begins at conception, but she said, “I’m not for abortions after the first trimester unless the health of the mother and the baby is involved.”
Waldrep said the state needs to make sure there is affordable health care for the children through the county health system, and “we need to make sure that it’s fully funded,” she said. “We need to keep the WIC program in place. But it’s not all about the government. I feel like, as an elected official, it would be my role to lead the community in having faith-based organizations and charity organizations come together to help young mothers feel like they have the resources to bring up healthy children.
“If you’re going to make abortions illegal, I think you should be willing to donate some of your time and resources to helping these young women raise their children,” Waldrep said.
State Sen. Floyd Nicholson, D-Greenwood, is facing Republican challenger Billy Garrett in the state Senate District 10 race.
“I, individually, do not believe in abortion,” Nicholson said. “But I don’t think the government should have the authority to tell women what they should do. There are two parts to it. Everybody says, ‘He’s killing babies.’ That’s not true. It’s an individual’s choice to decide what to do.”
Nicholson said he’s able to separate his personal beliefs about abortion from his governmental position.
“I’m a true Christian,” Nicholson said. “I believe if a woman decides to (have an abortion), she can be forgiven, just like any other sin. I believe life is all about choices. It’s individual choices that people make.”
Nicholson said he fought to extend Medicaid for poor people, such as single mothers. “Once they get here, it’s our obligation to take care of them,” he said.
Nicholson doesn’t see a need for a specific constitutional amendment dealing with abortion because the 14th Amendment protects a woman’s right to privacy, and, ultimately, her choices regarding her body, he said.
Nicholson said that for Christians who oppose abortion, they should keep in mind the biblical stories of Paul and David.
“Paul was one of the greatest preachers of the Gospel,” Nicholson said. “But who was he before he became Paul? He was Saul. And what did he do? He killed Christians. Was he forgiven? And David, a man right after God’s heart, he had a man killed for his wife. He was forgiven, right? So, people can be forgiven for the choices they make.”
Garrett said he’s “pro-God and pro-life.”
“I oppose abortions,” he said. “I believe a child is born at conception, and I’m opposed to any type of abortions, especially at the time when there is a heartbeat.”
He offered the analogy of a person involved in a car wreck and how EMT workers try to determine if the injured person has a heartbeat. “The first thing we look for is to see if they have a pulse,” Garrett said. “That’s the first sign of life, and that’s in our history and our science. If the child is in the womb and has a heartbeat, as far as I’m concerned, it is alive.”
Garrett said the Constitution says we have a right to life. He said children in unwanted pregnancies should have a guardian ad litem to speak for the child.
“If a woman’s health is in danger, for instance, somebody needs to be there to stand up for the child,” Garrett said. “A guardian ad litem should be appointed for that child to be able to articulate the child’s view of whether or not to terminate its life. I think, in those circumstances, a neutral party should make that decision.”
He said abortion should be an issue at the state level instead of at the federal level.
“Frankly, I would like to get it down even further,” he said, “to where its further away from the government and down to the people. These types of abortions after a heartbeat is detected are just awful. A child can feel pain, and they are going to kill a child? And at 20 weeks, you are going to rip a child apart? That’s the most barbaric thing I’ve ever heard of.”
Garrett said he supports efforts to help children of unwanted pregnancies after they are born.
“We should stand for adoptions,” he said. “There are a host of ways we can help these children who are having children. I’ve done thousands of adoptions as a family court lawyer. There are people out here begging for children right now. We need to try to support those children. I want to get this down to local churches and local charities to where we take care of these children. It takes a community to raise a child.”
Garrett said there are already programs in place on the government side to take care of the mother and child.
“I just don’t want any taxpayer-funded abortions,” Garrett said. “I was with Sen. (Shane) Massey yesterday evening, and he said that about 50% of the children that are born in South Carolina are born under Medicaid. It’s already in place.”
Garrett said the 14th Amendment should not allow for abortion rights.
“Roe v. Wade has clearly been read into the Constitution,” he said. “It’s just an effort to allow for the execution of babies once life has been detected.”