A three-term incumbent will face a political newcomer on the ballot this year to represent the City of Greenwood’s sixth ward.
Ronnie Ables has represented Ward 6, the southwest corner of Greenwood, for 12 years. At 69, he said he’s retired and has the time to dedicate to helping improve the city he loves.
His challenger, 40-year-old Walt Roark IV, said there’s an opportunity for fresh eyes and a new face to bring new perspective to the city council seat. Having worked for the city and county fire services, Roark said he’s seen firsthand how Greenwood can thrive through cooperation.
Ronnie AblesAbles came to Greenwood 32 years ago, from his hometown of Honea Path. He served two terms on the Honea Path town council in the 1970s, but focused on his career and family after that.
“I just like to help people,” Ables said. “At the time I was young, unmarried — I thought, why not run?”
Throughout his life, Ables ran a restaurant, worked in textiles and as a CNC machinist. After his two terms on Honea Path’s council, Ables married and had three children. As he was bouncing between jobs after his family moved to Greenwood, he realized he’d been living here for years but didn’t know his city council representative.
With his wife’s encouragement, Ables ran against the incumbent and won. Representing Greenwood was different than his time on Honea Path’s council; while Honea Path had a strong-mayor form of government, Greenwood, Greenwood’s council-manager form placed more emphasis on council and administration working together.
In his time on council, what Ables says he brings to the table is a listening ear and a willingness to be a resource for residents.
“There’s a lot of things I don’t know, but if someone calls me I can find it out for them,” he said. “You’ve got to treat everyone the same, from the CEO to the janitor.”
Ables sees a need for some tender love and care in his ward. Blight buildings need to be renovated or knocked down and replaced, so that Greenwood’s neighborhoods look as good as its manicured Main Street.
The people he represents want to see their communities improve while their cost of living stays low, though.
“You can only stretch a buck so far,” Ables said. “We try to keep taxes to a minimum, and try to get the most out of our employees and equipment.”
Availability is key for Ables. He said it’s his biggest strength. He lists his home phone number on the city website and invites calls from any resident looking for help navigating city government matters.
“I’m retired, I’ve got all day,” he said. “ I tend to pride myself on that, because I’m probably the only one who can say that. ... I’m experienced, I’m retired, I’ve got plenty of time. I’ve lived in this house for 32 years.”
Walt Roark IVBorn in Greenwood, Roark attended Cambridge Academy and played football before going to Tusculum University in Tennessee. He transferred to Clemson University, where he graduated with a degree in community and economic development.
“I immediately started selling real estate here, for the Whitmire Agency,” Roark said.
Roark has worked in the Greenwood County Fire Service for 15 years, at the Northwest fire station. When the real estate market crashed in 2008, he took a job with the city fire department for five years.
“By the time I got married, my wife said you’ve got three jobs that you’re doing — something’s got to go,” he said.
Since leaving that job, he’s focused on real estate and property management. When his fellow first responders prodded him to run for public office while a city firefighter, he had no interest. Now, however, he sees a chance to bring fresh eyes to city council. His time as a firefighter and volunteer for various nonprofits has piqued his interest in public service.
He’s heard neighbors voice their worries about various developments and changes in Greenwood, but said he wanted to get involved in the decision making rather than watch it happen.
“You can be a part of that and just say ‘I don’t know why they’re doing that,’ and it makes you angry, or you can go and get a better understanding,” he said.
Even without an interstate, Roark said Greenwood has positioned itself well to attract industries. He praised the state’s right-to-work status keeping unions out and making it easy to staff the jobs coming into the county.
Uptown events are giving people things to do, he said, as are the renovated city parks, trails and the city’s sports programs.
“Greenwood is growing, we just have to adapt,” he said. “It’s not that we’re trying to keep up with bigger cities, but we need to offer folks that live here and are moving here, offer them good shopping and dining, and a safe community.”
Roark said he knows the people of Ward 6 care about civic and neighborhood pride, and he wants to promote that. But his vision of Greenwood extends past wards, or even the city limits.
Cooperation between the city and county fire services can serve as a model for Greenwood’s future, working across boundaries to seek regional success. That includes Ninety Six and Ware Shoals, which Roark said should be considered when making decisions about the region’s future.
“You want to have new people come through in any type of leadership position,” he said. “There’s an opportunity for someone else to come in and give it a shot. I would love the opportunity to be able to come in and to learn, and be able to hopefully help Greenwood move and continue to move in a positive direction.”