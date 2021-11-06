A $30 million expansion will mean up to 30 jobs to Abbeville.
Prysmian Group announced Thursday in a news release that the company is part of a $100 million project to upgrade the nation’s power grid and expand the manufacturing capacity. The project’s goal is to improve the nation’s clean power distribution and transmission over a two-year period. Prysmian’s Abbeville plant at 569 Highway 28 S. will provide cable needed for the effort.
The Prysmian Group will provide cable to transmit enough renewable energy to power more than 1.2 million homes. Cables will be needed to help achieve President Joe Biden’s goal of a zero-carbon power grid by 2035, a company press release said. Cable production is expected to start in 2023.
Of the $100 million project, $30 million will go the Abbeville facility, which is Prysmian’s only high-voltage facility in the nation.
“We are seeing a substantial growth in opportunities to support the energy transition in the U.S.,” said Cecil Talley, plant manager of the Abbeville facility. “We’ve won some big projects in the high voltage market and are expanding and updating to fill this crucial need.”
Some internal shifts are taking place, and open roles will be posted externally next summer, he said in an email. Salaries will range from $17 to 25 per hour, based on experience.
Training averages eight weeks for most machines and will take place onsite, Talley said. People with manufacturing skills will be preferred. Hiring will be completed through the Abbeville location with jobs posted on the plant’s website when they are available.
The plant is hiring for seven open positions on other production lines, he said.
“We’re very happy and proud that they chose Abbeville County to expand their business,” said David Garner, Abbeville County director.
Prysmian has been a longstanding presence in Abbeville County and is one of the leading employers. Abbeville has the infrastructure, utilities and employees for companies to expand.
“We pull employees not just from Abbeville, but Greenville, Elbertson, McCormick,” Garner said. “That’s one of the benefits of where Abbeville County is located; other counties contribute to the workforce.”
He hopes people in other counties will see Abbeville County as a good place to locate, he said.
The $100 million project Prysmian is working on is a small part of a $900 million green project. The 2,100-megawatt interregional project, considered the first link in a national clean energy grid, will connect two of the largest energy markets in the U.S.
The 350-mile-long project will require 700 miles of cables installed underground primarily along railroad rights-of-way.
The Abbeville plant’s manufacturing building will be extended by about 30,000 square feet to make room for production machinery and testing equipment, as well as adding external storage space to hold the 40-ton cable reels.
The last expansion of Abbeville facility occurred in 2017 and created 10 jobs.