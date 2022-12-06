Rows of tables line a room nearly the size of a basketball court, bulging boxes and bags are scattered pell-mell and merchandise of all shapes and sizes covers the tables and even line the walls. Gifts for children of all ages lined tables. In some cases, toys were stacked taller than the children they were meant for.
It’s a mess, but it’s an organized mess. It’s all part of the Christmas Angel Tree Project, which aims to provide gifts for up to 600 children this year, according to organizer Lori Glace. Up to 300 children are sponsored by the program and 300 more will receive gifts.
Work on wrapping gifts started Wednesday. The effort started weeks before, she said on a sedate Friday where just a handful of volunteers scattered throughout the room organized deliveries, wrapped gifts or mixed and matches clothes to create pleasing ensembles.
Work gets busier once schools let out, although on Friday Glace said she didn’t anticipate much activity given holiday-themed events and the state championship game the Abbeville Panthers were to fight that afternoon.
Angel Tree has been going on for 34 years. It involves several hundred volunteers.
With the first Angel Tree, 78 children received gifts. Glace said the effort didn’t take a break from COVID-19. It has moved from a home to a small room in the Main Street United Methodist Church, then to its current cavernous location.
Providing gifts means two weeks of solid work. Glace said her favorite part is seeing people return each year to help.
It is a communitywide effort, she said. Volunteers come from churches, businesses, schools and individuals. It really brings everyone together. It’s quite a tradition of outreach.
“Some are old, some are new, each is appreciated,” Glace said of volunteers. “I think about how faithful they have been to give.”
Two generations of her family have volunteered. Two grandchildren representing the third generation milled about the room, occasionally engaging in “quality control.”
In addition to the Angel Tree program, the Abbeville Rotary Club will have its Reindeer Run 5K on Saturday to help with the bicycle program which will provide bikes to children, she said.
Angel Tree got a boost from WCTEL with its volunteer program where staff members choose causes to volunteer for. Technically, they are still at work.
Nayah Young works with WCTEL. Everyone in her department is volunteering. Young said she chose Angel Tree because it is a good cause.
“I like it. You always stay busy which is the fun part,” she said.
She noted some of the tables were so loaded down with toys that she couldn’t see the tables. Her work focused on organizing, packing and wrapping.
Seeing tables loaded down with gifts didn’t intimidate her as Young said she used to work at a store. “This is happier.”
There is a learning curve. Young said wrapping gifts is only part of the work. You have to wrap them so they look nice.
“To see how many gifts and bags are going out is amazing and I wanted to be a part of that. People should try to volunteer. Anybody can donate, but what makes it special is to actually come and work with your hands,” Young said.
Another volunteer from WCTEL came in, glanced at the room lined with gifts and clothes and asked “if that’s all?” only to be told by Glace that more gifts will come in next week.
Sure enough, shortly thereafter, a couple came into the room. The wife carried boxes and bags of items and the husband balanced a large box containing clothes on his shoulder.
