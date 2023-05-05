Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 54F. Winds light and variable..
Updated: May 5, 2023 @ 10:26 pm
One person died after a pickup truck crashed into Williams Package store, 2804 Highway 25 S., on Friday afternoon. Three vehicles, including a parked auto, were involved in the wreck.
An Abbeville woman died Friday at Self Regional Medical Center from injuries sustained in a wreck.
Joyce Murdock Porter, 90, of Noble Drive, Abbeville, was involved in a wreck on Highway 25 South and died in Self’s emergency room, according to the Greenwood County Coroner’s Office.
The coroner’s office said Porter died from blunt force trauma.
The wreck, which involved three vehicles, occurred 3.3 miles south of Greenwood about 1:34 p.m., said Master Trooper Brandon Bolt with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
The first vehicle involved was a 2019 Ram truck. EMS took the driver to Self. The second automobile was a 1998 Chevrolet sedan, which was unoccupied and legally parked, Bolt said.
The third was a 2000 Honda Civic. The Civic’s driver, Porter, died in the wreck.
The Ram truck was traveling south on Highway 25, Bolt said.
The Civic was traveling east out of a private drive. The Civic was struck by the truck.
The truck then traveled to the right side of the road and struck the parked vehicle and a building, Williams Package store. No one was injured inside the store.
