wreck
One person died after a pickup truck crashed into Williams Package store, 2804 Highway 25 S., on Friday afternoon. Three vehicles, including a parked auto, were involved in the wreck.

 KELLY DUNCAN | INDEX-JOURNAL

An Abbeville woman died Friday at Self Regional Medical Center from injuries sustained in a wreck.

Joyce Murdock Porter, 90, of Noble Drive, Abbeville, was involved in a wreck on Highway 25 South and died in Self’s emergency room, according to the Greenwood County Coroner’s Office.

