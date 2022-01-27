ABBEVILLE — More details of the proposed upgrades to Abbeville County School District’s high school facilities were discussed Tuesday.
The district’s trustees heard from an architecture and construction company on the scope and cost of the projects, which will likely be taken to the voters for approval through a bond referendum.
Scott May, higher education sector leader, vice president and principal at LS3P Associates, and Ginny Kirk, director of strategic planning at Thompson Turner Construction, presented proposed plans and pricing.
The scope of the projects for the two high schools is similar.
At Dixie, the current anticipated scope is to: build a new academic wing for 300 students; replace the existing kitchen and dining room; add a new high school regulation gym and seating; renovate existing locker rooms; and add a six-lane surfaced track.
At Abbeville, the anticipated scope includes to: demolish the current classroom wings; demolish the kitchen and dining room; build a two-story classroom wing, new kitchen and dining room; build a new high school regulation gym; renovate existing PE locker rooms; build a new weight room; and add a six-lane surfaced track.
At the district career and technology center, the anticipated scope is to: add a new firefighting lab building; add a new administration office; add a new Project Lead the Way lab; modify pavement and site work; convert existing administrative offices to ADA restrooms; repair roof canopies and repair leaking veneer walls.
Kirk gave the estimated cost for the projects.
The academic wings at both high schools are estimated to cost a combined $33,200,000. The two cafeterias and kitchens are estimated to cost a combined $9,200,000. The career center upgrades are estimated at $4,600,000.
The two gyms and locker rooms are estimated at $10,300,000 and the two tracks are estimated at $1,600,000.
Kirk specified that these prices include everything needed: construction, fees, inspections, furniture, etc.
The board discussed how to pose the question or questions on a ballot for a bond referendum.
Board member Keith Dunn said he liked “the overall plan,” but said he thought the focus should be on the classroom wings and cafeterias.
“I’d love new gyms, I’d love tracks, career center improvements — all that’s good — I’m just looking at what I think that we might would have a chance at passing,” he said.
“I think these are going to be looked at more like bells and whistles,” he said.
He said he hoped a plan could be put together for the cafeterias and classrooms, get a referendum passed and in a few years, ask for the rest.
“I think we may be shooting the moon a little bit with everything we got there,” Dunn said of the plan.
He mentioned some of the projects could be done with funds from the district’s capital improvement plan.
Board member James Tisdale said he thinks if the board is going to go to the voters, they need to ask for what’s needed.
“If we make a case as to ‘This is what we need for the students in Abbeville County,’ hopefully the voters will approve a referendum for that as opposed to piecemealing,” Tisdale said.
Board member David Brooks agreed with Dunn, saying classrooms and the cafeterias are needed.
“I think those first two, definitely, the public will 100% support, all right,” Brooks said.
“I think when you come to tracks, regulation gyms — those would be nice to have. We don’t have to do them and we don’t have to fund them through this.”
He said the career center, tracks and gyms could be funded through alternate funding sources.
One option is to add two questions to the ballot, one question asking about the classrooms, cafeterias and career center and a second that voters could agree to regarding athletic facilities.
Board member Tim Rhodes said he agrees with Brooks, but thought the career and technology projects should be included.
He also mentioned alternative funding sources for the athletic facilities.
Chairman Brad Evans said the directive for Superintendent Mason Gary is to get with the district’s bond counsel to write two referendum questions — classroom and athletics — and bring those to the board.
Gary advocated for including the career center in the question that is asked.