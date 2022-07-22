ABBEVILLE — An $800,000 upgrade to the electrical system got a nod.
The Abbeville City Council approved second reading of an ordinance that will reduce the frequency of power outages in Lowndesville and the north side of town at Wednesday’s meeting.
The work revolves around a tie-in point in Lowndesville, City Manager Blake Stone said. It’s a redundancy measure for the distribution system. The work will connect the city to the Duke Energy power system. The work also will affect customers in the Lake Secession area, according to the ordinance.
An outage at the high-rise line in Lowndesville could take out service to the town and the northern part of Abbeville, he said. At least 100 people in Lowndesville could be affected; an outage could affect up to 500 customers in total.
The project is expected to take from 18-24 months, he said.
If approved by the city on a third reading, the bond issue will have a 2.5% interest rate. Its term would be through June 1, 2032.
In other news:
The cost of wristbands for rides at the spring festival came up as the council authorized Stone to enter a three-year contract with B&K Carnival Co. to provide rides and concessions for the spring festival.
Council member Chris Crawford aired concerns about the price of the bracelets versus daily costs for rides. He suggested negotiating with the company. Crawford lauded the hiring of local people for some positions and the safe operation of the rides.
B&K was the only bidder on the contract, Stone said. The contract calls for an 80/20 revenue split between the provider and the city. Revenue from the rides is around $30,000, Stone said. In a best case scenario, the city will break even with the festival.
Other issues focused on road closures during the festival and providing downtime for ride attendants. Stone pledged to discuss the concerns with company officials.
A renewal of a lease agreement for the city’s side arm garbage truck was approved. Stone said the current agreement ends in 2023. The wait time to get a new vehicle, which could cost up to $256,000, is up to 18 months. Loss of the side arm vehicle will mean city staff will dump trash containers by hand.
Mark Meyers was approved for a three-year term on the Property Maintenance Board of Appeals. He said the board meets on an as-needed basis. No nominations were presented to fill a second vacancy on the board of appeals.
Contact staff writer Robert Jordan at 864-943-5650.
