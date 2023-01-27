Chickens 01
Raul Mateos, left, and Elias Isidoro represent Vital Foods LLC, which has bought property in Abbeville and is bringing a poultry processing plant that Isidoro says will employ about 400 people a shift once fully operational.

 DAMIAN DOMINGUEZ | INDEX-JOURNAL

Abbeville County is getting a poultry processing plant as a Georgia-based poultry company is expanding to an industrial building just outside Abbeville proper.

Vital Foods LLC bought the building at 1299 Haigler St., and Vice President Elias Isidoro said the poultry processing company is looking to make Abbeville its second plant location.

