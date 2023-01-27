Raul Mateos, left, and Elias Isidoro represent Vital Foods LLC, which has bought property in Abbeville and is bringing a poultry processing plant that Isidoro says will employ about 400 people a shift once fully operational.
Abbeville County is getting a poultry processing plant as a Georgia-based poultry company is expanding to an industrial building just outside Abbeville proper.
Vital Foods LLC bought the building at 1299 Haigler St., and Vice President Elias Isidoro said the poultry processing company is looking to make Abbeville its second plant location.
'We just want a plant to expand to. The reason we chose Abbeville is due to the affordability of the building," Isidoro said. "The county has been very helpful and very open for new business."
The plant won't do any slaughtering, but it will bring in whole chickens to process, debone and prepare for sale to wholesalers in bulk. Vital Foods is based in Gainsville, Georgia, with its other facility in Braselton.
The Haigler Street building will need to be converted for the new poultry plant, Isidoro said, and the company estimates that might cost as much as $1 million.
"I spoke with the engineers yesterday who said next week the drawings should be done," Isidoro said Friday.
Once the permits are pulled, he said he hopes work will be done in a few months. Once fully operational, he said he expects the facility to employ 400 people per shift. If everything goes according to plan, he said Vital Foods is interested in expanding the building further to extend its capacity.
With jobs available from administration and HR down to the processing floor, Isidoro said anyone interested in a career, or in general or electrical contracting work for the construction, can contact him by visiting the office at 1299 Haigler St. or emailing elias@vitalfoods.us.
