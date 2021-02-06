ABBEVILLE — A newer version of an old restaurant will open its doors this spring.
A new Hardee’s will open in late April or early May depending on the weather, said Nick Shurgot, owner of the Hardee’s at the corner of Highway 72 and South Main Street. Construction is underway.
The new building is being built on the site of the old Palmetto Bank.
The lease on the current building was up, and the property where the new building is being built was available. He said the existing property was on a month-to-month lease.
“We thought it would be best to start over with a brand new restaurant,” he said Thursday.
The existing restaurant had been on the property since the 1980s, Shurgot said.
The new restaurant will be about 2,800 square feet, slightly smaller than the current location. It will feature digital menu boards outside and inside, and more comfortable seating, he said.
Employees at the existing site will work at the new property, Shurgot said. Some new employees might also be hired.
New products will be featured at the restaurant, such as hand-breaded chicken sandwiches and biscuits.
“We’re super excited about it,” he said. “We have a good staff and manager and district manager.
Shurgot owns Hardee’s restaurants in Georgia, Mississippi, Arkansas, Tennessee and South Carolina.