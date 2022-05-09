ABBEVILLE — Forty years of moments culminated in a surprise honor.
Ruth Freeman, a longtime chairwoman of the Abbeville Spring Festival, was presented an award for her years of service to the city during Saturday’s Moments and Mimosas event. Austin Walker, the city’s community development director, said she spent several hours talking with Freeman about working on festivals. Freeman was named the honorary chairwoman of this year’s festival. Walker said she was lucky to work with Freeman.
Her work on the festival started in 2000 and lasted through 2010, Freeman said, with additional work from 2013-14. It included everything from setting up entertainment — she singled out working with Greenwood beach music band The Swingin’ Medallions — and working with the media, pretty much everything.
“I loved doing it. It is hard work,” she said. Staff would work on the festival and then in July, they would start organizing the next year’s festival.
Once she moved onto other things, Freeman said she was able to do what she had never been able to do during the festival — walk around Court Square, visiting the vendors and enjoying the music.
This year is the 40th anniversary of the festival, although Blake Stone, city manager, noted technically it’s not the 40th year as the city had to skip one year because of COVID-19.
The Moments and Mimosas was the kickoff. Although the event officially begins Thursday, the festival unofficially started May 1 with specials offered by downtown businesses. Specials continued as city merchants offered deals during Small Business Saturday.
The festival started out with a focus on agriculture, Walker said. Now, it focuses on downtown businesses. They are one of the heartbeats of the festival.
On Sunday, the city offered a Mother’s Day Gospel Event. Stone and Walker noted the event had sold over 200 tickets by Saturday.
Competitors loosened their throwing arms with a cornhole tournament at the Livery Stable on Saturday. Activities continued Sunday.
Freeman said one of the satisfying additions to this year’s festival is a Kids Zone on Washington Street. She said she wanted for years to set up a section for 3- to 4-year-old children to play. Often, they are too small to get on the rides.
It’s really going to be so much fun to see them enjoy it,” she said.
Before the ceremony got underway, several people checked out the wall usually designated as an art gallery. Instead of pictures and artwork, the wall displayed photos depicting scenes from 40 years of spring festivals. Beneath the photographs was a long reel of paper for people to write down memories. Messages ranged from “I went on my first date at the spring festival” to “I retired to Abbeville to escape the cold up north.”
Also honored at the event was the late Julie Harris. Walker said Harris worked for years on the festival and with the home tour programs. A relative added that Harris was the first female president of a chamber of commerce in South Carolina. She proudly pointed out a photo of Harris in a back room of the chamber building.