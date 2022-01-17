Applications for small business grants in Abbeville are being accepted through Feb. 28.
Funds have been used for a little bit of everything, said Austin Walker, Abbeville community development director. Last year, one business did roof work, another fixed ceiling tiles and lighting systems, and a car wash fixed pavement and got a new awning. Funds also have gone to HVAC updates and historic preservation.
"If you’re a small business within the City of Abbeville, you qualify," she said.
The city hopes to release at least $25,000 in grants this year. Walker said the city has granted $108,000 to13 businesses over the past three years.
COVID-19 has impacted how much the city is able to give, but the city still can provide a good deal of money to businesses. Work has to be checked by the fire marshal and it has to be done up to code. Money is given by reimbursement. Businesses will need to have to pay upfront. City will require receipts and invoices.
“We also love a good before and after picture," she said.
All grants also require a 25% match from applicants.
Required documents in the application include profit-loss statements, tax statements for the past 3 years for existing businesses: federal tax returns; and quotes from certificated contractors for the work. For more information, business owners can visit the city website.
Applicants need a business plan, detail what grant funds will be used for, and present quotes for work to be done, Walker said.
“It’s our way of making sure if the money is granted, there is someone qualified to work on it," she said.
As of Monday, no applications had been turned in. Walker said they often roll in toward the end of January.
Contact staff writer Robert Jordan at 864-943-5650.