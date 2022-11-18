Holiday shopping kicks off this week with the Pink Friday event on Friday and Saturday. Up to 15 Abbeville businesses are participating in this year’s event, said organizer Jessica Brown of Jessica’s Closet. It’s phenomenal growth from last year’s inaugural event, which saw a handful of participating downtown merchants.
A lot of business people saw the success of last year’s event, Brown said. Getting people to participate was not a hard sell. She had talked up the event all year. Pink Friday is an initiative backed by Boutique Hub, a national organization that promotes local shopping.
The focus on local shipping is a counter to Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving and the official kick-off of the holiday shopping season.
Participating businesses include Jessica’s Closet, Two Brews, Abbeville Vintage Market, Southern Succotash, Wired Treats, As We Grow, Sage & Co., Trends on Trinity, Revive Abbeville, Gathering on Trinity, Divine Your Space, Breezy Quarters, Daily Bread Bakery, Abbeville Massage Co. and 105 West.
Response from last year was good, and Brown said she hopes it will be bigger this year. The Christmas season is always her biggest time for sales.
All businesses will offer sales for the two-day event. Brown said her winter line will be released and deals also will be offered online. In addition to sales, the business will offer gift cards for products along with private shopping events after hours.
The events are popular, especially for families with girls in middle school. She said they help students determine personal styles.
“It’s always a fun little girls' night out to escape from the rest of the world," Brown said, recalling a man who bought private shopping outings for his wife and daughters.
Molly Beauford, owner of 105 West, was busy Monday helping to install new pedicure seats. Part of the floor was ripped up to connect the seats to plumbing. The chairs should be ready by Friday for people to get pedicures, tans and shopping in one place.
Small businesses need all the advantages they can get, she said. In addition to sales, the business will offer candies by Sweet Mother Fudgers. Pink Friday helps tremendously, she said, because it’s another way to entice people to come to town.
Christmas holiday is the biggest sales time, along with Valentine’s Day and the Spring Festival and Hogs & Hens Festival.
Contact staff writer Robert Jordan at 864-943-5650.