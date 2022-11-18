CLOSET FILE

Jessica Brown checks a call at the new location of Jessica's Closet at 103 W. Pickens St. Pink Friday will kick off Friday in Abbeville.

ABBEVILLE — It’s the time of year to think pink.

Holiday shopping kicks off this week with the Pink Friday event on Friday and Saturday. Up to 15 Abbeville businesses are participating in this year’s event, said organizer Jessica Brown of Jessica’s Closet. It’s phenomenal growth from last year’s inaugural event, which saw a handful of participating downtown merchants.

