ABBEVILLE — Peace and quiet are rare commodities at the Abbeville County Animal Shelter.
Walking through the front door and talking to staff members can give a false sense of the place. Opening the door to the dog room changes everything. The room erupts into an explosion of barks, yips and yelps as dogs compete for anyone willing to pay attention to them.
It might not be particularly musical, but the dogs’ enthusiasm is real. They all want a home of their own.
Many of them have one. Director Abby Simpson said about 450 animals were adopted in 2022.
In the past two weeks, the shelter managed to “home” hard-to-home dogs — animals that might be hyper, pit bulls or dogs that have been at the shelter for a long time, Simpson said. One dog had been at the shelter for 500 days.
Simpson credited part of the success “Mike on the Mic” show, which is hosted by Mike Elis on WZLA-FM. The show regularly features adoption segments. Thanks to the shows, people have started to flood into the shelter, she said.
Another sign of progress is building relationships with rescues that focus on finding fosters for animals. Simpson said three puppies were sent to homes in Pennsylvania, thanks to a rescue.
They came from a litter that was treated for parvo. The disease erupts at the shelter once a year on average, she said.
Members treated infected animals for nearly a month, coming in after hours to feed and clean them, treat them and give them Pedialyte. Donors provided food, bleach and wipes, and other support. Of the 12 dogs that were infected, the staff managed to save nine. All infected animals were kept separated from other animals for the duration of the treatment.
“It was stressful, I’m not gonna lie. It added three hours to cleaning every day,” Stephanie Cocchai said.
Handling of last year’s outbreak was successful, Simpson said.
For a time, crates covered much of the floor space in the room where dogs are housed. Shelter staff is trying not to use them except in a legal situation, such as when dogs are seized or there is a case of abuse or neglect.
While the shelter has about 25 dogs, which puts it at capacity, crates no longer line the floor, which Simpson said is amazing.
One big change is the shelter stopped housing cats. Simpson said all cats were adopted last year. The shelter doesn’t have appropriate space for cats. They were kept in the back and faced the racket the dogs made every time the doors opened.
Cats were moved to an office located beside the main reception room. A veterinarian still advised officials to find homes for them.
When the weather warms, Simpson said the shelter will host adoption events, such as the Mondays are for the Mutts, which is held at Two Brews in downtown Abbeville. Simpson said she hopes to offer career day programs at schools to show students the work done at the shelter.
Shelter workers look toward the spring breeding season. It is a reason they encourage spaying and neutering animals. They hope to find homes for the puppies through rescues, Simpson said.
Needs include bleach, laundry detergent, food, weenies — which are used to give dogs medicines — and medium-sized Milk-Bones. Simpson said large treats are too thick for most dogs to handle. Other treats are enjoyed as well, particularly peanut butter, which staff members smear on paw-shaped mats. Volunteers noted dogs will lick every corner to get to all the peanut butter.
For those looking to adopt a dog, Simpson said animals need to adjust to their new home and an owner has to earn their trust. The dog is going from one of the loudest places to a new environment.
Staff members prefer interaction with clients in the shelter’s fenced-in run. Shelters can be a high-stress environment for animals. Dogs in their cages get excited. When they see a person enter the room, they think they are either going to be fed, given a treat or get a home. In the yard, with room to run around, they are different animals.
Examples are Chloe and Mimi, two of the shelter’s “Golden Girls.” They were a trio until a third member got adopted. Once set loose outside, they burned off energy with zoomies, and occasionally furious petting sessions. Crystal Prince tried to keep on her feet, but Chloe and Mimi forced her to a sitting position on the ground and briefly, even on her back.
Both had bore several litters before being spayed, hence the title “Golden Girls.” The visit to the yard gave them a chance to act like puppies, at least for a little while.
A lot of prospective adopters bring their own dogs to the shelter for a “meet and greet” with shelter animals to make sure the dogs get along, Simpson said.