ABBEVILLE — Hard work pays off.
That’s the assessment of the city’s economic development efforts. City Manager Blake Stone said from Nov. 1, 2011, to Oct. 31, 2019, the city saw $16.9 million of permitted construction. That is an average of $2.1 million each year. The work includes both residential and commercial projects, he said at Wednesday’s Abbeville City Council meeting.
From Nov. 12, 2019, to Oct. 31, 2021, the city experienced $19.8 million of permitted construction. That’s an average of $9.9 million each year (including residential and commercial). Stone noted the increase between the two terms nearly quadrupled.
It demonstrates the impact of the city’s economic development efforts, he said. The construction activity also benefits other businesses such as restaurants and lodging.
In other business, council approved first reading of a request to rezone two lots at 829 E. Greenwood St. from R-10 to highway commercial. Stone said the request involves lots located close to the school. Other lots in the area are zoned for commercial use. The owner’s goal is to improve the chances of selling the property. The city’s zoning board approved the request, Stone said.
No nominations were put forth to fill vacancies on the Board of Zoning Appeals and the Historic Properties Protection Commission.
Mayor Trey Edwards presented a proclamation honoring Thales Mims for his accomplishments in music education and impact in the community.
Council passed the second reading of an ordinance to bring licenses in line with the state and other counties.
Council passed second reading of an ordinance to create an economic development article and reimbursement program for new property developments. Stone said the goal is to promote work on underdeveloped properties.
Council also passed second reading of a sister ordinance to the property development ordinance. Stone said this ordinance will focus on subdivision work, specifically creating a reimbursement incentive for water and sewer construction costs.