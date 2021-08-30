ABBEVILLE — Eyesores are nothing thousands of dollars can’t fix.
That’s the hope of city officials who will meet at 1 p.m. Sept. 7 to discuss a $355,000 grant application to deal with up to 21 condemned properties. The public hearing will be in the city council room at Abbeville Opera House.
Upper Savannah Council of Governments will submit the application to the state Department of Commerce on behalf of the city by Sept. 17, said Mike Clary, deputy administrative officer.
Most of the properties have been on the city’s radar for some time, he said in an email. Properties must be condemned to be on the list.
If the grant is approved, the city will have to go through environmental and bidding processes to remove the structures and comply with regulations, Clary said.
Properties to be listed on the application are 102 Brooks St. E.; 106 Brown St.; 412 Cambridge St. (Lot 3); 412 Cambridge St. (Lot 4); 412 Cambridge St. (Lot 7); 412 Cambridge St. (Lot 9); 110 Gip Edwards Road; 403 Poplar St.; 100 Raymond Road; 208 Raymond Road; 209 Raymond Road; 102 Secession Ave.; 106 Secession Ave.; 509 Secession Ave.; 101 Wilson St.; 103 Wilson St.; 106 Wilson St.; 109 Wilson St.; and 112 Wilson St.
Applications are due Sept. 17, said Brittany Hallman, community development coordinator with COG. Decisions on grant applications are usually released by end of November or December.
As of Friday, COG expected to get three applications: Abbeville’s request, a funding request for a firetruck for the city of Clinton and an application for funds for a streetscape project in Saluda.
Reviewers prioritize applications on three levels: increasing economic competitiveness, education and workforce development, and healthy and safe communities, Hallman said. Abbeville’s application falls within healthy and safe communities and economic competitiveness.
The idea is that over time, removing dilapidated structures would allow for new investment, Clary noted. Initial figures from the 2020 census show that Abbeville and most surrounding counties had a net loss on housing units from 2010-20. By removing dilapidated and/or abandoned structures, the city hopes to make itself more attractive for new housing.
Dilapidated or abandoned structures can become sites for criminal activity and can present safety concerns. Removing such structures can help reduce the risks, he said.