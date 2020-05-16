Months of meetings and discussions have culminated in Abbeville County School District canceling its referendum for new construction.
The bond resolution, adopted Feb. 11, included construction of a new countywide high school, renovations to Dixie High School to remodel it as a middle school and renovations to John C. Calhoun Elementary.
The referendum was originally scheduled for April 28, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the board in March repealed the resolution and authorized Superintendent Julie Fowler “to take any and all actions necessary to cause the cancellation of the referendum."
At the meeting, the board cited the nation’s economic uncertainty and current health crisis stemming from the coronavirus pandemic as reason to call off the vote. Fowler recommended the board consider petitioning Gov. Henry McMaster to cancel the referendum until after the COVID-19 pandemic and when they have a better picture of the local, state and national tax base.
The cancellation was announced on the school board’s Facebook page on Thursday. The post said the referendum had been cancelled per the governor's Executive Order 2020-33.
The district also announced the election of the board of trustees Seat 7 has been rescheduled for July 14. The seat was vacated by Mark Peeler earlier this year, and at the March board meeting, Fowler said the date for the election would be in McMaster’s hands.
Kim London, Abbeville County’s registration and elections director, confirmed that state Department of Transportation engineer, Adam Rich, will be the only candidate running for the seat. She also said the Due West Town Council election to replace Harry Stille will be the same day. Stille served on the town council until he died Jan. 6 at the age of 90.