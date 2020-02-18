ABBEVILLE — Tensions continued among Abbeville County School Board members before a closed-door session Monday to talk about possible property locations for a new countywide high school.
Less than a week after their last called meeting, the trustees gathered Monday to continue talks about the plan to build a new, unified high school, renovate Dixie High School to become a middle school and renovate John C. Calhoun Elementary. On Wednesday, the board passed a motion by a vote of 4-3 to approve the construction and renovations, contingent on a referendum passing.
The earliest day that referendum could be is April 28, but voters will have the chance to decide whether they want to move forward with this plan.
Monday’s meeting was set to go into a closed-door meeting to talk about “contractual matters related to the purchase of property on which to locate a countywide high school,” according to the meeting agenda. Board members Keith Dunn and David Brooks took issue with having the discussion behind closed doors.
Dunn said the board members had no prior knowledge of what they were going to talk about during the executive session. Superintendent Julie Fowler said she had exchanged emails with Dunn to explain that the executive session would address questions he had raised about the plans to acquire land for the new high school, among other topics they needed to discuss.
“I don’t see how meeting with the board about a property search committee has anything to do with executive session,” Dunn said.
Brooks raised concern over an email he cited that said Board Chairman James Tisdale had given board member Brad Evans the go-ahead to look into a specific piece of property that could be under consideration as the site of the new high school. Tisdale said he did ask Evans to follow up on seeking information about the property, but that no one was authorized or asked to pursue any contractual agreements.
Voicing their concerns and disagreement with the private nature of the meeting, Dunn and Brooks voted against going into executive session, while the other board members voted to take discussions behind closed doors. After about an hour of discussion, they adjourned the meeting without voting on any matters.