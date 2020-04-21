Abbeville County School Board of Trustees approved the contract recommendations and resignations of a few of the district’s employees Monday.
Adam Lanford will serve as the new principal of Abbeville High School and Paul Prescott as principal of Dixie High School. Prescott currently serves as the assistant principal at Dixie High.
The resignations of Barry Jacks, current Dixie High principal, and David Costner, current Abbeville High principal, were approved.
In other business, textbook recommendations for a K-fifth-grade math, middle school math and second-grade social studies books were approved.
Monday’s meeting initially began Thursday, but was interrupted by a power failure and rescheduled for Monday.