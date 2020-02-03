In a 5-3 vote, Abbeville County school board members approved having staff prepare a bond resolution that would provide for a new countywide high school, renovations to Dixie High School to convert it into a middle school and renovations to John C. Calhoun Elementary.
Those opposing the measure at a Tuesday meeting were trustees Keith Dunn, David Brooks and Buster Taylor. Trustee Mark Peeler has resigned from the board and did not vote.
The board’s decision puts into motion a possible referendum that would allow Abbeville residents to vote on whether to consolidate Abbeville and Dixie high schools. Abbeville County Council would have to approve placing a referendum on a ballot before it could go to voters.
“We can only do what the taxpayers are willing to do,” board member Brandon Adger said. “We respect the public’s opinion.”
Adger voted to pass the motion because consolidating Dixie and Abbeville high schools would “increase the parity in the district.”
In November, the board voted to hire architectural firm L3SP, in conjunction with Thompson Turner Construction, to assess the financial costs of remodeling Abbeville High on the existing school site, renovating John C. Calhoun Elementary and renovating Dixie.
On Jan. 23, the board had a workshop where L3SP told them that it would roughly cost $30 million to remodel Abbeville and $20 million to renovate Dixie, Adger said.
The board considered several options at Tuesday’s meeting, but a 5-3 vote led to the board’s decision to go forward with the plan of building a communitywide consolidated high school.
“The decision that was made Tuesday was just one decision of more decisions that have to be made,” vice chair Brad Evans said. “No matter what we decided, it was still going to be a financial impact.”
Remodeling Abbeville High School did not make sense to Adger because when L3SP disclosed the plan to remodel the school, they mentioned replacing the roof and placing a new roof on the same building. The $30 million the board had budgeted for the remodeling could have increased drastically if the construction workers found other safety issues after taking the older roof off the school.
“It did not make sense to invest in schools that were built in the 1960s,” he said. “Spending $30 million on a building that old, you don’t know what you’re going to get into.”
Dixie would not cost as much to renovate because the buildings are separated, unlike Abbeville High which has one central building.
Both schools could have been remodeled, but it did not make sense financially to Adger. Building one communitywide high school could keep costs down enough that the board could focus on possibly working on another school that needs repairs, he said.
Aside from saving costs, Adger believes building one high school could potentially offer more class courses and relieve the problem of Abbeville and Dixie High School students and faculty being confused about getting out early for state championships.
The new high school would be close to the Abbeville County Career Center and the board will do studies on bus routes to negate transportation issues, Adger said.
“My job is to do what’s best for the children,” he said. “Brandon decided to close Dixie and Abbeville high schools.”
Adger wants Abbeville County taxpayers to know that building a consolidated high school would save them money in the long run because referendum borrowings are amortized over years, and even if the referendum fails, taxes will go up regardless.
The board is now waiting on what it would cost to build a consolidated high school, do renovations at Dixie to convert to a middle school and do renovations at John C. Calhoun Elementary.
There has not been a decision on what the board will do with the high schools’ athletic fields, Tisdale said.
Dunn thinks the board should do whatever they can to keep Abbeville’s small community schools intact. Dunn voted against the measure because he believes in the Abbeville’s “small community schools now more than ever.”
“Our results show that our smaller community schools work and have worked extremely well for many years,” he said. “Some have called it a phenomenon, but it is more than that. It is something special that cannot really be described as to all the reasons how or why. Anyone can look at the comparison with other districts and clearly see it and just look at our people and clearly see it.”
Dunn acknowledged the facilities need to be improved and he sees the need to borrow money from capital projects. He understands scales-of-economy and how combining resources is a good thing sometimes, but he argues that “there is always a maximum point of efficiency.” He referenced the district’s past school consolidations and how they represent the maximum point of efficiency.
Dunn contends that consolidating the high schools and renovating Dixie and John C. Calhoun Elementary would “create more personnel, more square footage of schools to take care of, more transportation cost and unfairness in travel times for all students and their parents.”
“For me, that is reversing efficiency and taking a step backwards,” he said.
The board’s operational budget increased 17% in the past three years and 30% in six years, Dunn said. He anticipates the board’s consolidation and renovation plan would “cost us even more.”
“That is operational money that we simply cannot bond referendum our way out of late,” he said.
He attributes the need for flexibility to the overall county population decline and the well documented low tax base.
“There is no documented plan in place for the future of the school buildings,” he said. “We need an agreeable plan for all our facilities.”
If county indeed passes the referendum, Dunn is cognizant that at the end of the day the people of Abbeville County will decide if the approved consolidation and renovation plan is a good choice or not.
Superintendent Julie Fowler served as a neutral party during Tuesday’s meeting and did not make a recommendation nor render a decision on the passing of the consolidation and renovation plan.
“My role is to provide all information available to me so the Board can make a decision,” she said.
Now that a decision has been made, Fowler will fulfill her duty of helping to educate all stakeholders by sharing factual information so voters can make an informed decision when going to the polls — if a referendum is passed by the county.
Information pertaining to the consolidation and renovation plan will be on the website, the district will host informational meetings and share as many details as possible, Fowler said. If interested, the superintendent and district administration have offered to make a presentation about the plan for community groups. Interested parties can contact the district office and make a request.
“As the superintendent, it is very important to me that when building a new communitywide high school, we honor and preserve the rich history of AHS and DHS, histories that are steeped in tradition and grounded in excellence,” Fowler said.
To preserve both high schools’ 60-year histories, Fowler suggests separate Abbeville and Dixie high school display cases filled with past awards, recognitions and photos. She also proposed a wall be designated for a new display case that would allow students at the new communitywide high school to write “a new chapter for which the county can be proud.”
Fowler assures that students will be at the top of the stakeholder list when it comes to decisions on the communitywide high school’s name, school colors, mascot, logo and more
The exact completion timeline of the consolidation and renovation plan would be dependent on the start date, but Fowler said that LS3P and Thompson Turner Construction said at Tuesday’s board meeting that it could be in three years.
“I am glad that a decision has been made to address the issues documented in the facility studies commissioned by the board the last several years,” she said. “The current board has been addressing needs in all of our schools.”
The schools that the board and Fowler identified through the studies as having the “most significant and pressing life-safety issues” were Abbeville and Dixie high schools, which is why the referendum was in heavy consideration for board members.
The board has not decided on an amount for the referendum and they have not identified the amount of their taxing authority — 8% debt capacity — to issue annually with the referendum, if any.
Fowler encourages the public to wait until the board identifies a definite number for the referendum and disclose “their plans to use their taxing authority to ensure accurate information is available about the investment individual taxpayers will be asked to make.”