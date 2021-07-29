ABBEVILLE — The when, why and how of having a bond referendum were discussed Tuesday by the Abbeville County school board.
The board learned a little more about the process for having a bond referendum for capital improvements from Frannie Heizer, bond counsel for the district.
The district has discussed using a bond referendum to pay for some of the projects on its capital improvement plan.
Heizer discussed the top three areas the board should consider: projects to include on the referendum, how much money to issue bonds for and when the referendum will be put before voters.
The first priority is to determine which projects will be on the referendum. Second is the amount of money included.
“That flows from the list of projects and we always recommend that you have good, solid estimates for numbers and that if the program’s going to take two or three years to implement, that you build in a meaningful inflation factor,” Heizer said. What something costs today may not be the case in a year or two, she said.
“It’s always important to have good, solid numbers because when your voters say yes, you want to be able to deliver the projects that are on the list. You don’t want to have to cut things or be short or cut corners,” Heizer said.
The third decision is when to have the referendum, Heizer said. The board can choose to have a referendum “pretty much any time,” she said, adding that in the past 10 years, there has been more success for referenda that coincided with general election days (first Tuesday after the first Monday in November) in even-numbered years.
“General election referenda, when they’re in an even-numbered year, when there are lots of things on the ballot, your whole community comes out to vote, not just the people that are against something or the people that are for something,” Heizer said. “Everybody comes out to vote, so you’re not having to drive your yeses or your no’s to the ballot box. They’re already there, so you get a more broadly based voter pool.”
Heizer suggested the referendum be conducted during the school year and in a month when there’s likely to be good weather.
“You want to make it as easy as possible for everybody, pro and con, to come out and vote,” she said.
Superintendent Mason Gary said no decision has been made on when a referendum would take place.
“Earlier tonight I heard some, perhaps, months that the referendum may take place,” he said. “We have not established as an administration or recommended to the board when that would happen so I just wanted to make sure the public understands at this point we have not made that decision, so let that be known.”