Voters will head to the polls on Nov. 2 to fill the empty seat on Abbeville County School District’s board of trustees.
Glynda Bryson is the only person on the ballot for District 4, which covers parts of Calhoun Falls and area north of the town. Voters will have the option to write in a candidate.
A second candidate — Ralph Stephen Scott — filed but has since withdrawn.
Bryson is a mother of three and teaches third grade at McCormick Elementary School.
“Kids are my passion,” Bryson said.
“I love all children whether they’re mine or not mine, I just have a passion for kids.”
She said she would be able to provide an educator’s perspective on decision-making and pointed out she would provide a woman’s point of view, too, as the current board is entirely made up of men.
“I believe all kids can learn,” Bryson said.
November’s election will complete the nine-person board.
Former board member Buster Taylor announced his resignation from the board in May.
The board meets the fourth Tuesday of each month.