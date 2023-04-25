Emalee Mann, center, was recognized Tuesday evening during the Abbeville County School District board of trustees meeting for receiving multiple scholarships. Also pictured are board member James Tisdale, left, and Dixie High School Principal Paul Prescott.
Three students were recognized Tuesday evening for earning the South Carolina Seal of Biliteracy. Pictured in the center, starting from third from the left, are Kelly Roque, Alanny De Los Santos and Nalmary Rivera.
ABBEVILLE — A zoning change in Abbeville County that the board of trustees says will help accommodate new growth has been approved.
The board voted Tuesday on the second reading of the rezoning, which will affect 12 families that have students in the Abbeville County School District.
The district addressed concerns that had previously been raised about providing transportation for students and grandfathering families into their current school. The administrative rule passed by the board says that bus transportation will be provided for students to continue attending their current school and that, as long as they stay in their current residence, families will have the choice to attend their current school.
The change makes the attendance zone for John C. Calhoun Elementary School larger. Some of the area that will now be zoned for that school was previously zoned for either Diamond Hill Elementary or Long Cane Primary and Westwood Elementary.
School board chairperson Tim Rhodes has said the reason for the change is to make the geographic size of that attendance zone more equivalent to the other elementary zones.
The board passed the second reading of the change unanimously.
Board member James Tisdale asked Skip Hopkins, director of student services, to reach out to affected families again to inform them of the change.
In other business:
The board approved local approved courses, including three new courses which will make up academic enrichment time for middle schoolers.
The board approved personnel recommendations from the district.
