Michael Genevie, longtime executive director of the Abbeville Opera House, has another honor to add to his resumé. On Saturday, he was inducted into the South Carolina Theatre Association’s Hall of Fame, along with two other inductees, Allen and Suzanne McCalla.
The awards gala, at Furman University’s Hartness Pavilion, also honored the following:
Founders Award: The Market Theatre Company of Anderson.
Lifetime Service Award: Ken May, former executive director of the South Carolina Arts Commission.
Outstanding Theatre Educator Award: Lou Layton, Academy for the Arts, Science and Technology.
Theatre of Distinction Award: Spartanburg Little Theatre.
Theatre Advocacy Award: Carolina Curtain Call, online theater magazine.
In an email to the Index-Journal, Will Ragland, president of the SCTA board of directors and executive artistic director of The Mill Town Players in Pelzer, wrote:
“Michael Genevie is widely known as one of the pillars of Upstate theatre. He has dedicated 40 years of his life to the Abbeville Opera House and made it what it is today, giving his talents and leadership to an organization that has become a cultural icon of South Carolina. SCTA is proud to recognize him for his many accomplishments in theatre and for his service to the community of Abbeville and the state.”
Hall of Fame inductees are chosen by the executive committee of SCTA.
Genevie retired from the Abbeville Opera House at the end of its 2018 winter theater season. He has staged hundreds of productions at the historic opera house and around the country. He has also appeared on television and in films and he teaches at Presbyterian College.
“I was surprised when the president of the SCTA called to tell me I was being inducted into the Hall of Fame,” Genevie said. “He asked Lisa McConnell to do the induction. Lisa did this incredible speech and it was a fun ceremony. ... It’s an honor and it’s a delight to be included in a hall of fame that includes so many people that I know. ... Being in a room full of theater people, they understand that we create a magical world on the stage, whether we are actors, directors or technicians or designers. Many times, the audience won’t remember exactly what we do on the stage, but they always remember how we make them feel. As proud as I am to receive this award, I’m equally proud I’ve been able to, for my entire life, my entire career, work in an art form that will make people feel.”
In her speech, McConnell, fellow actor, director and friend, noted that AOH provided more than 36 weeks of theater a year under Genevie’s leadership and the historic theater became a theater destination for South Carolina and beyond. She also mentioned that everyone, from new, youth actors to seasoned, professional ones have felt “welcomed, appreciated and valued” during Genevie’s tenure at AOH.
Genevie has a bachelor’s degree in theater from Fairmont State University and a master’s degree in directing from the Florida State University School of Theatre.
McConnell noted Genevie’s years of dedication to the craft and to Abbeville Opera House saying in her speech, “You’ve shown those of us who work with you how to grow as performers and artists. You taught us about the beauty and the power of theater. You have helped so many of us find our own answer to the question of, “Why we are in the theater.”
Through the years, Genevie said he has conducted auditioning workshops for SCTA. In March, he is bringing a one-man show, “An Evening with Mark Twain,” to Wild Hare Productions in Greenwood. The show is being directed by Lisa McConnell.
During his 40 years as executive director of the Abbeville Opera House, Genevie said AOH joined the SCTA, which has roots in Greenwood, ironically. The SCTA is a subset of the Southeastern Theatre Conference and the SCTA was founded on Sept. 23, 1967 in Greenwood by 30 delegates representing community and educational theaters in South Carolina. Donald McKellar of Greenwood, now deceased, was SCTA’s first president.