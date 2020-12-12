ABBEVILLE — You can’t keep a good business down.
Off Tha Hook in Abbeville has opened its doors after shutting down for two weeks because of COVID-19. The wife of an employee had COVID-19, so owner Gary Burton shuttered the business.
With COVID-19, you want to take precautions, he said. “Right now, we’re in an unknown area.” As a business owner, Burton said he had to make sure people would be safe.
The person didn’t have serious problems and apparently was asymptomatic, he said. No restaurant employees were quarantined because they didn’t come in contact with the person.
A reopening took place Dec. 1. Burton said the restaurant also closed briefly when COVID-19 first hit to make sure everyone was all right.
Changes prompted by the pandemic included removing some tables to accommodate social distancing, sanitizing tables, washing doors and erecting windows at the ordering area, he said. Employees receive temperature checks three times a day and fill out a questionnaire from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control to determine if they might have been exposed to the virus.
The restaurant, which opened in 2017, offers seafood, steaks and burgers. It is at 301 S. Main St.
“When it comes to our community we serve it’s more than offering a product; at the end of the day, we want to make a difference in the community. That difference includes donations to one of the county’s schools,” Burton said.
Business has see some ups and downs since COVID-19 arrived. As cases rise, people might tend to stay home, a situation Burton said he understands, explaining he wouldn’t want his parents in a situation where they might be exposed.
The reopening was announced on the restaurant’s Facebook page.
“Most everybody is glad we’re open,” Burton said. “We love the support the community gives us; we want to give assurance that the employees are safe and that we are making a difference in the community.”