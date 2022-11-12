ABBEVILLE — People want Adams Drive neighborhood to be safer.
Police officers have been called to the area several times about potentially violent incidents or gunfire, said sisters Laureen Dawson-Riley and Nancy Dawson. They raised their concerns during the public comment portion of Wednesday’s Abbeville City Council meeting.
Their mother lives on Adams Drive, Dawson-Riley said. Often, these incidents do not involve the neighborhood’s residents, she said. She asked if a neighborhood awareness program could be established, whether speed bumps could be installed on the road or whether installing cameras is an option.
When she is in the area and hears a “pop-pop,” Dawson said she has to hit the floor. She has also tried to stop fights in the area.
“This should not be going on in my area, my neighborhood,” she said.
“When I come home, I expect to enjoy my home,” Dawson-Riley said. “We as a group can control this if we work together.”
Speed bumps are not an option, according to council member Faye Thomas. Adams Drive is a state highway, so the city can’t install them, even if the section of the road is within city limits.
Part of the problem is when a shooting happens, nobody talks, Thomas said. Therefore the police can’t do their job because everybody is scared to talk.
“I feel your pain. I’m right there with you,” Thomas said. She has talked with City Manager Blake Stone and she pledged they will talk with the property manager of the apartment complex about the situation.
In other business:
Nathan Royland, owner of the Poliakoff building, asked the city to give business owners notice of street closures for festival and events. He had parked his vehicle near Court Square and was told later he couldn’t move the vehicle because of the parade with the Hogs & Hens Festival. He also expressed concern about leaking Port-O-Lets which were set up during the festival. Leaking fluids were flowing toward lightwells near downtown businesses, he said. When Port-O-Lets are set up near a business, it’s a turnoff.
Council member Matt Gambrell nominated Gruff Herman to fill a vacancy on the zoning appeals board. The nomination passed. City Attorney Tombo Hite said he would check statutes to make sure no conflict would arise about a person serving on more than one board or committee. Herman was appointed to the city’s property maintenance board during the September meeting.
City Judge William H. McNeill swore in Louise Aikens, John Sutherland and Jason Edwards as council members.
Council approved changes to the budget: State sales tax revenue increased by $80,000; state accommodations tax increased by $18,000; the city received $11,000 for a CDBG demolition grant. The general fund will be adjusted from $4,432,927 to $4,541,927 to accommodate the changes. The city also received $188,766 for the sale of land. The enterprise fund will be adjusted from $13,843,078 to $14,031,845 to accommodate the change. The city received a T-Mobile Hometown Grant for $50,000; the civic Center facility improvements fund will increase from $40,958 to $90,968. The hospitality fund will be adjusted from $249,350 to $299,350 to accommodate the increase.
Council members approved spending $25,000 as a match if the city receives a $250,000 grant. Potential funds will be used to install playground equipment and a pavilion at Chestnut Park.
After an executive session, the council voted to approve Blake Stone’s contract as city manager and it also voted to appoint Ed Strickland as the Chief Municipal Judge effective Jan. 1.
Contact staff writer Robert Jordan at 864-943-5650.