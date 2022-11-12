1112 city council
City Judge William H. McNeil, far right, swears in John Sutherland, Louise Aikens and Jason Edwards as city council members at Wednesday’s Abbeville City Council meeting.

 ROBERT JORDAN | INDEX-JOURNAL

ABBEVILLE — People want Adams Drive neighborhood to be safer.

Police officers have been called to the area several times about potentially violent incidents or gunfire, said sisters Laureen Dawson-Riley and Nancy Dawson. They raised their concerns during the public comment portion of Wednesday’s Abbeville City Council meeting.

