The story of an Abbeville hero goes to the stage once again.
An Anderson-based theater company will present “See You in St. Lô” by playwright and Abbeville resident Shelley Reid in May. It is the first time the play has been staged since its 2018 debut at the Abbeville Opera House, Reid said.
“It’s always satisfying when you’re able to see a stage play you wrote come to life on the stage. That’s a magical thing,” he said Monday.
The play focuses on the life of Thomas Howie, who grew up in Abbeville and was killed in World War II while leading his men to liberate the French town of St. Lô from Nazi forces. The town was so proud of the soldiers who liberated the town, they built a monument to Howie. It depicts an American flag with a bust of Howie at its center.
The show is a return for director David DeGeronimo, who performed in the show during its debut.
He played the character of Maurice, an elderly Frenchman who witnessed the liberation of the town. DeGeronimo said he will portray Maurice again in the Anderson County production which will be presented May 12-14 and May 19-21 on Lake Hartwell at the Shores of Asbury. The show is being presented by the Regional Production Members Theatre Co.
Maurice saw the battalion as it marched into St. Lô and it made such an impact on him that he visits the memorial every day, places a flower and reads newspapers there, DeGeronimo said. In the play, he runs into American tourists who have no idea what the memorial was about and are being rude. Maurice takes offense at that, confiscates one of their cellphones and doesn’t return it until they hear the story.
“That’s been one my favorite roles,” DeGeronimo said Friday. “For me personally ... the Howie family, (and) his namesake Tom Howie, were at one of the shows.”
Auditions will be 6:30-9 p.m. Friday and 9-11:30 a.m. Saturday at the Elks Lodge, 225 McGee Road, Anderson. DeGeronimo said he hopes area veterans will audition. The play has small but pivotal roles for generals. Veterans also can serve as ushers, in set construction and other positions.
Many people don’t know the story of Howie, DeGeronimo said. The impact that Howie had throughout his life, as a child, at The Citadel, his work as a coach and his time in France is a powerful aspect, he said. Howie impacted so many lives in so many ways.
It is speculated that the character played by Tom Hanks in the 1998 film “Saving Private Ryan” was based on Maj. Howie, DeGeronimo said.
Stephen Ambrose was a historian and author who concentrated on World War II, Reid said. He wrote a book in 1997 called “Citizen Soldiers.” He told personal stories of soldiers. One of the soldiers was Howie. He mentioned how Howie was an English teacher and when Spielberg put together the film, Ambrose was a consultant.
“I don’t have any hard proof of it,” Reid said, adding that he has no idea how to substantiate it, but Hanks’ character is also a teacher. Howie went in on second wave of D-Day and saw heavy action on the beaches. He rounded up soldiers on the beach and led them.
A portion of the proceeds from ticket sales will go to Vets Helping Vets in Anderson County. DeGeronimo said rehearsals will be held at the Elks Lodge in Anderson where veterans meet. It’s a good play to present as Memorial Day approaches.
Two of Reid’s plays have debuted at the Abbeville Opera House. “Go Tell It on the Mountain” was recently staged. Reid said a Clemson University official has indicated a wish to stage “See You in St. Lô” with a Virginia theater company.
Interest in the play lies in Howie, Reid said.
“He was a wonderful human being. Everybody who know him looked up to him and respected him. He was not afraid to stand people for people who was less fortunate than him. He was a really good military person. He stood up for his men several times, even to the point of getting in trouble with higher-ups.”
When he was a boy, Howie witnessed the lynching of Anthony Crawford, a Black cotton farmer who lived in Abbeville. Reid said from what he was able to determine, that probably played a big factor in shaping his character.
You come to realize why he was revered by so many people. It’s not often as a performer that you get to tell a story like that, DeGeronimo said.