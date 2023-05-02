Better water service in Abbeville got a $3.95 million boost when the city received a state grant.
The South Carolina Infrastructure Investment Program and Rural Infrastructure Authority announced the funds for the city’s Upper Long Cane Waterline Project.
The application was filed in September 2022, Mike Clary, the city’s deputy administrative officer, said in an email. The funding will be given on a reimbursement basis, so as the city completes work on the project it will request reimbursement of those funds.
Work should begin within the next year. Sections of waterline on North Main and Greenville streets will be replaced while the remainder of the line will be new construction, he said. Up to 10,400 feet of 12-inch waterline and 6,250 feet of 8-inch waterline will be affected.
The work will affect up to 43 customers as far as tying in directly to the new line, however, the system loop that the project will create will affect water quality and water pressure for the entire northern area of the city, he said.
Several commercial and residential developers have inquired about the area affected by the new line, and having water service readily available would help the city and county in the recruitment of those prospects.
The project will tie into the North Main line and replace the final section of North Main that the current project did not undertake from Henry Street to Ingles, but it is a separate project.
In total and including this award, the city has received roughly $6.7 million in grant funds for water/sewer line projects over the past five years. This increases to $9.2 million when including the city’s American Rescue Plan Act funds that went into the North Main Project, and to nearly $12 million when counting the Economic Development Administration grant that went into the city’s wastewater treatment plant in 2019.
The EDA grant for the wastewater facility was for a little more than $2.5 million, but the new grant is one of the largest the city has received, Clary said. Most grants the city receives for infrastructure fall somewhere between $500,000 and $1 million.
Work done by City Manager Blake Stone and his staff was lauded by Mayor Trey Edwards.
“I think it’s great. Blake and his team do a great job of writing the grants. They do wonders for Abbeville,” he said Friday.
The waterline work on North Main Street is complete and the final paving and cleanup will occur over the next few weeks, Clary said. SCDOT is set to do a complete repaving this year although no time frame has been determined.
“I will say the city is thrilled its application has been accepted,” he said. “We would certainly like to extend our appreciation to our consulting firm on this project, Dunn & Shirley, to the Upper Savannah Council of Governments, the Rural Infrastructure Authority, and to our state legislators Craig Gagnon, Billy Garrett and Mike Gambrell who helped make the SCIIP program possible at the state level.”
