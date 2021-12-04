Nearly a quarter of a million dollars will help Abbeville eliminate eyesores.
The city received a $221,000 grant award to clean up dilapidated properties on the eastern side of the town.
Abbeville’s grant award is part of more than $10.7 million in Community Development Block Grant funds provided by the S.C. Department of Commerce. The department announced the awards Thursday.
Local governments receiving CDBG funds are required to provide at least a 10% match in funding to complete the projects. The department indicated the grant funds represent 89,107 residents.
Funds are allocated to South Carolina from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, the department said.
Most of the structures included in this project have been vacant for some time, said Mike Clary, the city’s deputy administrative officer.
“The city hopes that by removing these condemned structures, we can help facilitate new housing to be constructed in Abbeville,” he said.
This project is being done in conjunction with the Upper Savannah Council of Governments and is expected to proceed in the middle of 2022, Clary said, adding that majority of the credit for the grant application goes to Brittany Hallman, Cason Wright and Keith Smith with the Council.
“They and the entire Upper Savannah team provide an amazing resource for local municipalities in navigating grant programs that can be complex,” he said.
Now that the grant award has been made, the city will have to go through environmental and bidding processes to remove the structures and comply with regulations, Clary said in in a previous story.
The grant application was discussed in a September meeting of the Abbeville City Council. The city’s original request was $355,000 to clean up 20 properties.
The award will let the city clean up 17 properties, Clary said. They are 102 Brooks St. E., 106 Brown St., 412 Cambridge St. (Lot 3), 412 Cambridge St. (Lot 4), 412 Cambridge St. (Lot 7), 412 Cambridge St. (Lot 9), 110 Gip Edwards Road, 403 Poplar St., 100 Raymond Road, 208 Raymond Road, 209 Raymond Road, 102 Secession Ave., 101 Wilson St.,103 Wilson St., 106 Wilson St.,109 Wilson St. and 112 Wilson St.