Abbeville is getting into the holiday spirit with a handful of events.
Following are dates you can add to your holiday calendar:
Nov. 28, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Small Business Saturday, downtown Abbeville.
Dec. 3, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wreath Auction Reception{span}.{/span} Bid on a wreath. All money goes to a local charity. For information, call 864-366-4600.
Dec. 4, 10 a.m. through Dec. 5, 5 p.m. Handmade for the Holidays, a local craft and art fair. The event takes place in the Livery Stable in Abbeville. For information, call 864-366-4600.
Dec. 5, 8-10 a.m. Breakfast with Santa takes place at The Belmont Inn. It is a ticketed event. For information, call 864-366-4600.
Dec. 5, 1-4 p.m. Cookie Walk. It is a ticketed event and starts at the Livery Stable. For information, call 864-366-4600.
Dec. 11, 6-8 p.m. Ugly Christmas Sweater Wine Walk. Tickets are available at Event Brite.
Dec. 12, 11 a.m. Abbeville Christmas Parade. Parade units will pull out of new library parking lot at 10:45 a.m. It ends with the opportunity for photos with Santa Claus and carriage rides around Historic Downtown Abbeville.