An upgrade to part of the electrical system will be discussed at today’s Abbeville City Council meeting.
The city is slated to begin negotiations for parcels for construction of a tie-in point with the Duke electric distribution system. It would add redundancy for the electric distribution system and will allow for the provision of emergency power distribution in the event of system failure.
The location of the proposed tie-in point will be at the intersection of Mount Vernon Church Road and North Road.
Lowndesville would also be able to be secured separately in the event of a power failure at the hydroelectric plant.
City manager Blake Stone will request approval to begin negotiations for the parcels for the Duke tie-in project. Final approval for the project would come through council.
In other business:
Sharon Davis-Norryce and Dr. Trey Moore will discuss the COVID-19 situation and roll out a plan for vaccinations.
Stone will request the city continue the mutual aid agreement with the Abbeville County Sheriff’s Office.
Consider beginning negotiations to extend an agreement for an additional three years with Cooper Sand for dredging in the Rocky River and the backwaters of Lake Secession. The current agreement to dredge from the Rocky River and the backwaters of Lake Secession expires this year. The dredge area is about ½ mile upriver of the S.C. Highway 28 bridge and extends downriver about 1 mile from the S.C. Highway 28 bridge.
Take action on bids from Crowder Industrial Construction, Hydro Repair Specialists, and Integrated Power Services as the lowest and best bids for the restoration and repair of the Unit No. 1 hydro turbine generator that was previously damaged by fire. The cost of the project is estimated at $640,000. The city’s insurance is expected to cover most of the repair cost.
The council is set to honor the Abbeville High School football team for its performance this season on Jan. 23 with a presentation.
Will discuss vacancies on various boards, among them the planning commission, the board of zoning appeals and the housing authority.
Contact staff writer Robert Jordan at 864-943-5650.