The Rev. Myron David Hill was in his classroom a Brewer Middle School in Greenwood when he received a call saying he was going to be inducted into his theological seminary hall of fame.
The special education assistant at Brewer, who also has been pastor at Cypress Chapel AME Church in Abbeville for 17 years, didn’t really know what to think.
“I told nobody because I really thought it was a prank call,” said Hill, who lives in Troy. “I really thought she was joking. When they posted it online, I really could start telling people.”
Hill is a 2002 graduate of Turner Theological Seminary. Turner Seminary is the AME constituent seminary in the Interdenominational Theological Center in Atlanta. It’s one of six seminaries within ITC.
“It’s a seminary in a seminary,” Hill said.
In addition to being a longtime Abbeville pastor, Hill also is the associate director for Music and Christian Arts for the worldwide AME Church. In 2018, he was named Pastor of the Year by the Lay Organization of Seventh Episcopal District, which includes about 500 churches.
Turner Seminary is named after Abbeville Bishop Henry McNeal Turner. Turner grew up in and around Cherry Street in Abbeville but went to Georgia to pursue ministry in the AME church.
Turner founded many AME churches in Georgia after the Civil War, was a Georgia legislator, a military chaplain and the postmaster of Macon, Georgia — all during the Reconstruction period of America’s history. He also was one of the founders of the Georgia Republican Party.
Hill’s induction into the Turner Hall of Fame is significant in that he is the first sitting pastor in Abbeville to receive the honor. The Rev. James E. Thompson, a prior inductee and former pastor of an Abbeville church, was not a pastor in Abbeville at the time of his induction.
“You kind of have to do something,” Hill said of earning the honor. “You don’t just graduate and they’ll come back and get you. I’ve been very active in my denomination forever.”
The honor takes on special meaning for Hill because he is a history major from South Carolina State University.
“For me, the historical significance is important,” Hill said. “Henry McNeal Turner was born and raised in Abbeville, where I currently pastor. So, I’m the first pastor who pastors in Abbeville who has received this award.”
Hill, an officer for the Turner alumni association, doesn’t generally seek out recognition.
“I never thought anybody was looking at me in that way,” Hill said. “I didn’t know I was on anybody’s radar. I just do what I do. I don’t make any noise. I don’t advertise what I do. I’m a workhorse, not a show horse.”
Turner, who died in 1915, was born Feb. 1, 1834, so Hill received the award the day after Turner’s birthday.