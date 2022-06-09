ABBEVILLE — Playgrounds will get new looks, starting with Adams Drive Park.
Council members approved a request for Cunningham Recreation of Charlotte to make improvements at the park. The cost of the project is $49,220, City Manager Blake Stone said. Funding will come the city's hospitality tax fund.
Work is expected to start in the fall, and barring problems with the supply chains, should be finished before the end of the year, he told Abbeville City Council on Wednesday. Improvements include playground equipment such as a slide, monkey bars and a climbing wall with a canopy covering part of the gear.
Work is the beginning of improvements of all city parks, Stone said. A plan to get turf improvements was dropped to get as much recreation equipment as possible. Other improvements at parks might include picnic tables and completing work on basketball courts.
Surveillance to prevent vandalism at all city parks was a concern raised by Council member Chris Crawford, who said it has happened in larger communities. Stone acknowledged incidents such as damage to bathroom facilities at Chestnut Park, but noted that surveillance costs will impact funding. He pledged to talk with the police department on the issue.
The Adams Drive Park largely consists of a basketball court which has seen better days adjacent to a new sidewalk on a treeless lot. A few benches, one covered in graffiti, line the court.
Two trees were torn down with the work on the sidewalk, said Keith A. Brown, who lives across the road from the park. He supports the work as long as the city finishes it.
"Something is better than nothing," he said. The neighborhood has never had any trouble from youths who use the park. The crowds are mostly younger, from 12-14 years old. Youths usually visit the park after the heat breaks.
Overall, the city staff does a good job of keeping the park's grass mowed, Brown said.
In other business:
- Council approved first reading of an ordinance to issue an $800,000 bond for public utility system improvements. Stone said the bond issue will have a 2.15% interest rate for a term ending June 2032. Improvements will focus on tie-ins to power supply lines to the Lowndesville and Lake Secession areas to reduce the number and duration of power outages and updates to solid waste operations.
- Officials passed a relicensing contract with Kleinschmidt Associates of Lexington for the Rocky River Dam. Stone said the work has to be contracted out because of engagement with federal agencies and Native American tribes. Overall, it saves the city at least $300,000 a year. Stage 1 of the relicensing will cost about $142,000 with total cost over the next five years projected to be $350,000 to $435,000.
- Council approved accepting a $2.1 million bid from Metra Industries of Little Falls, New Jersey, for work on the North Main Waterline Project. Work will include building a waterline from Court Square to Henry Street. Stone said the project cost will be offset by a $500,000 Rural Infrastructure Authority grant. Other funding will come from the American Rescue Plan.
- The public works facility will get a new awning and pumps. OEC Petroleum's $77,969 bid was approved by the council. Stone said the pumps have no cover and staff have difficulty reading them. The site's tanks are in good condition.
- Sam Ritchie, owner of Deason's Flowers, was appointed to the historic properties protection commission.