A sigh of relief in Abbeville?
Maybe not, but people enjoyed having the Opera House back after a nearly 11-month closure because of COVID-19.
The Opera House came back to life Saturday with the Elvis tribute show featuring Austin Irby of Anderson and Abbeville's Jacob Eder.
There has been positive feedback on the Opera House so far, said Mike Clary, the city's community development director
"First and foremost, people were excited to have some in-person shows there and second, we are doing a partnership with Custom Audio and Lighting," he said. "I think people really enjoyed the production values they brought to the show."
Because of the pandemic, the Opera House is limited to 40% capacity. Clary said most of the available seats were sold. Most attendees complied with masking and social distancing rules.
"We're definitely excited to have things again," Clary said. "It was a good feeling and I'm glad everybody came out and enjoyed it."
Renovation work is ongoing. It is paused on the weekends for shows. Clary said the current efforts focus on the sound and lighting systems, along with general repairs done to the concessions room. Roof work is expected to start any day now.
The next stage of renovation will be in the summer when new carpeting and seating are put in, he said.
Upcoming February shows at the Opera House include:
- Interstellar Echoes, a Pink Floyd Tribute band — The show is 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Feb.6. Tickets are $26.
- "Ropin' the Wind: A Tribute to Garth Brooks" — The show will be held 8 p.m. Feb. 13. Tickets are $22. Brad Puckett is a rising star in the country music world with a live show that is best described as a rock 'n' roll show with a country feel to it. He has sold out more than 50 venues in the past two years.
- "The Breakfast Club" — The show will be 7:30 p.m. Feb. 20. Tickets are $20. The Breakfast Club is the longest-running, most recognized '80s tribute band in the United States. The guys of The Breakfast Club have shared the stage with legends like Whitesnake, The Romantics, Poison, Drivin’n’Cryin’, Hootie and The Blowfish, White Lion, The Smithereens and Edwin McCain.
- Opera House Comedy Presents: Michael Winslow — The show will be held at 7 p.m. Feb. 26. Tickets are $24. The man of 10,000 voices! You've seen him in films such as "Police Academy," "Spaceballs," "Sharknado" and many more. Winslow is a one of a kind man with some extremely amazing talent.
Tickets previously bought for rescheduled shows will be good for the new dates. To purchase tickets, visit the Opera House's website at abbevillecitysc.com/310/The-Abbeville-Opera-House.