ABBEVILLE — Concern over a community of tiny houses located in the city is misplaced, officials said Wednesday.
A post on an Abbeville Facebook page featured a video of a man and woman from Incredible Tiny Homes of Newport, Tennessee, discussing plans for such a development. It garnered several responses from people, many of them opposed to such a project.
Mayor Trey Edwards said statements made in the video implied that he and City Manager Blake Stone support such a development and claim that they would cut through red tape. Those statements are wrong, he said.
Any such plans would have to be discussed with the planning committee and be addressed by the council, Stone said at Wednesday’s meeting. Tiny homes are not addressed in the city’s laws. The developer has submitted a rezoning request to the planning committee.
If the council and the planning committee give a go-ahead, the process of changing the rules could take nine months to a year.
Copies of a request for a zoning change were on the agenda. Contact information lists Randolph Jones as a representative of Incredible Tiny Homes.
Nothing is being done in closed rooms or back alleys, said council member Matt Gambrell, who addressed residents’ concerns on the thread of the Facebook post.
“I really think it’s a classic case of putting the cart before the horse,” Gambrell said after the council meeting.
He is not against such a development, but it’s so early, he’s not for it either, he said.
“Just by watching the video it’s almost like it’s a done deal, that the ink dry on the paper. It’s very wet,” Gambrell said. “It could happen, maybe, but it’s in the very infant stages of development. There will need to be a lot of boxes to be checked, there are a lot of conditions that need to be met to make everyone happy.”
He invited officials with the business to open a dialogue. Gambrell said they are not talking with council.
According to the 2018 International Residential Code, a tiny house is a dwelling unit with a maximum of 400 square feet of floor area, excluding lofts. The term “tiny house” is sometimes used interchangeably with “micro-house.” Some states consider any home under 1,000 square feet to be a tiny or microhouse.
Contact staff writer Robert Jordan at 864-943-5650.