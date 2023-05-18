ABBEVILLE – A proposed tiny home development was rejected by the City of Abbeville Planning Commission.
Officials voted 7-0 against zoning code changes that would have paved the way for the creation of a 300-unit development by Incredible Tiny Homes of Newport, Tennessee. Company owner Randy Jones made a presentation at the Thursday meeting in front of a nearly overflow crowd.
Other developments by his company have been geared toward single women 55 and older, he said. Often they are retirees who seek to downsize. His plan would be to use three tracts around the Carolina Circle area for the development, which would feature tiny homes with a minimum size of 200 square feet.
There would be access at Carolina Circle and at Center Drive, Jones said. Power, water, electric lines would be underground to leave as much as vegetation as possible. It would be a gated community and have an on-site manager. Incredible Tiny Homes would own the property and residents would own the homes, he said.
Buildings are registered as RVs, but they would be considered homes, Jones said.
Concerns from attendees ranged from whether zoning changes would let other businesses such as KOA move into the area, and the possibility of people putting up 20-year-old campers, what the depreciation of tiny homes could be, how property values in nearby areas would be affected and how the area would deal with an influx of people.
Mayor Trey Edwards noted that Abbeville County and state rules say a person can’t live in an RV permanently.
After the meeting, Edwards said he is pleased with the commission’s ruling.
“I think they made a wise decision. If you want a tiny home, buy one and put it on your land,” he said. "If you put 300 houses on 39 acres, what is that going to do?”
