Abbeville’s Christmas season goes into high gear with Thursday’s Deck the Walls Charity Wreath Auction.
Sponsored by the Greater Abbeville Chamber of Commerce, the auction will be 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the chamber office. Proceeds go to the Trinity Church restoration and Betty Jo and Mary’s Closet, said Juli Wilson, administrative assistant with the chamber.
Betty Jo and Mary’s Closet is a local charity that helps school teachers with supplies. It also accepts donations of supplies or money, she said.
People “adopted” 25 wreaths Nov. 5 to take home and decorate with various themes ranging from Christmas holidays and winter to the Clemson Tigers and the Gamecocks, she said, adding that last year, the Clemson wreath sold very well.
People put a lot of effort into them. Wilson recalled one wreath that had a “Whoville” theme from Dr. Seuss’ “The Grinch Who Stole Christmas.”
Bidding starts at $25. Wilson said wreaths have gone for up to $70. In past years, the auction has raised more than $350.
People can bid during the event or through the chamber’s Facebook page at facebook.com/AbbevilleChamber. Public bidding on the wreath started Monday. Wilson said the chamber can take credit cards and checks.
Light drinks and food will be available at the auction, Wilson said. Everybody can come in and socialize. She encouraged people to watch the bidding sheets to make sure no one outbids them.
Celebrations will culminate with the Christmas Parade, which is scheduled for 11 a.m. Dec. 12. Applications for parade participants will be accepted through Dec. 9.{/div} {div
No four-wheelers or horses are permitted. Line-up for floats and vehicles will be at the new library parking lot at 9:30 p.m.
Walking groups will line up at Lee Street at 10 a.m. The parade will put out of the parking lot at 10:45 a.m.
All parade participants will be required to wear a mask or other approved face covering. A temperature check should be performed the morning of the parade. Each participant will be responsible for performing their own check. Social distancing should be maintained as much as possible.
After the parade, carriage rides around Historic Downtown Abbeville will be hosted from 3-9 p.m. Tickets for the rides are $5. Children younger than 5 can ride for free. Rides will last about 10 minutes. The carriage can carry up to six people. Pick up and drop off will be in front of the Opera House. Tickets will be available starting Monday at City Hall.
Other holiday events include:
Breakfast with Santa. It is scheduled for 8-10 a.m. Saturday at The Belmont Inn. Wilson said tickets will be $10 for adults and $5 for children younger than 10. It includes pictures with Santa. For information, call 864-366-4600.
Handmade for the Holidays, an arts and crafts fair, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, through 5 p.m., Saturday at The Livery Stables. Local vendors will sell items ranging from blankets to jams and jellies.
A Cookie Walk will be 1-4 p.m. Saturday at the Livery Stable.
An Ugly Christmas Sweater Wine Walk will be 6-8 p.m. Dec. 11. Tickets can be obtained at Event Brite.