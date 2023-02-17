ABBEVILLE — Dedication to a cause comes with another dedication.
Applause erupted at Wednesday’s Abbeville City Council meeting as Mayor Trey Edwards suggested that Adams Drive Park be dedicated in honor of council member Faye Thomas to honor her years of work to improve the city’s parks.
His suggestion shocked Thomas, who had been using the agenda to fan herself to ward off the heat in the chamber. The waving got much faster after the announcement and applause. “I’m usually not speechless, but,” she said, trailing off.
“I’m just grateful that my co-workers thought enough of me to do that,” she said after the meeting. Improving city parks has been one of her longtime goals.
“It’s been a long time in the making. I was totally surprised when they did it,” she said.
Thomas has served on the council for 18 years. No official name change was suggested during the meeting.
The Adams Drive Park has seen many improvements. Playground equipment was installed late last year and work on the basketball court has been done. Edwards said the most recent work at the park started 10 days after being delayed by heavy rainfall. Paving and work on stairs have been done. He estimated one week would be needed to install handrails.
The basketball court was moved to increase space between the court and the playground area. The project is being financed through the hospitality fund.
Edwards and Thomas noted the playground equipment is being well used. Thomas said a resident has sent her grandchildren to enjoy the park.
Old equipment was rusted and a danger to children, Thomas said. When the work is finished, the park will be beautiful.
“A community that works together can get a lot done,” she said, noting her interest in getting work done on other parks. Part of that interest is developing the city’s other parks, including creating a veterans memorial park.
City Manager Blake Stone mentioned talking with Thomas about creating another memorial with benches and flags that would represent each branch of the military. The council approved the idea.
Jefferson Davis Park on Greenville Street was suggested as a possible location. It is flat, centrally located and is a nice park, Stone said.
“Our veterans around here have done so much and I think we should have something to recognize them,” Thomas said before Mayor Edwards launched his surprise. “I know we have a lot of veterans around here. I’m sure they would love to be a part of it.”
Edwards said neighbors have offered to maintain flowers at the park.
One thing to consider is creating a campaign to generate funding for the park, perhaps offering memorial bricks, such as been done on Court Square and the Livery Stable, he said, adding that he would arrange to seek bids for designs.
In other business:
Council member Chris Crawford was selected to serve as the city’s ambassador to an annual meeting of the National League of Cities, which will be March 24-28 in Washington, D.C. The trip will cost $2,600 which will be taken from the enterprise fund.
Council had first reading on a proposal to sell property behind the Southern Succotash building to a business owner for $4,100. Stone said the property is being used for parking.
A $199,505 bid from Nu Life of Easley for a commercial garbage truck was approved. Stone said Nu Life was the only bidder. Money will come from the solid waste fund.
The city’s hydro relicensing project is underway. Stone said the paperwork was filed in October. The state is accepting comments through mid-May. The city will draw up a new plan based on those comments. A final license application will be filed by Nov. 30, 2025.
The city got a $50,000 grant when it was selected as one of three statewide finals of the Great Community Competition. Stone said the city’s project was a creation of the Community Development Department. In March, the city will enter the second phase of the competition. The winner will receive a second $50,000 grant.
No action was taken on a proposal to close off Trinity Street for a holistic expo which is scheduled for Sept. 23.
Lilla Ray and Steve Davis were re-appointed to four-year terms on the Planning Commission. Linda LaGrone was appointed to a four-term on the Historic Properties Protection Commission.
Council member Jason Edwards said a constituent asked why the city stopped sending two bills for tax payments. It now sends one bill. Stone said the change was prompted by a desire to streamline the process by having one location to pay bills and cutting personnel costs.