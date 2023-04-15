ABBEVILLE — Is it wise to spend city dollars on conference visits?
Abbeville City Council debated the topic after council member Chris Crawford reported on attending a meeting of the National League of Cities in Washington, D.C.
Crawford lauded the visit as he learned of grant programs for projects ranging from broadband, water and sewer infrastructure, support for uninsured residents and homeless shelters. He pledged to share information on federal grant programs with the council.
Mayor Edwards noted the council allocated $2,600 to send Crawford to the conference. If the council is going to pay for such visits, it needs to be in the budget and not taken from funds designated for other purposes, Edwards said. Crawford agreed that such expenses should be in the budget.
Expenses reached about $3,300, Stone said, adding that the hotel costs were the biggest expenses. He noted that the city has received grant funds from some sources, such as a grant from Firehouse Subs which funded equipment purchases for the fire department.
“We need to be in the mindset that we’re spending other people’s money,” Edwards said. An attendee offered to cover the overage incurred by the visit. Edwards thanked him for the offer and rejected it.
“If you want to see an invoice, I’ll be glad to provide invoices,” Crawford said. He noted that extra costs included Uber rides and meals.
In other business:
Council agreed to rename Adams Drive Park in honor of council member Faye Thomas in recognition of her work to improve the park and for her work on the city.
Nicholas Moore was presented as the city’s interim police chief. He started the role March 30. Stone said Moore started his career in Abbeville in 1989 and worked in McCormick County before returning as assistant police chief in 2017.
Council members backed a suggestion to establish a dog park at Jefferson Davis Park once funds are available. It will include a fenced-in area, a shelter and a supply of water for dogs. Funds would come from a state Park and Recreation Development grant. Discussion focused on establishing leash rules and which breeds of dog can visit, along with how the city will deal with people who don’t clean up after their dogs.
Council approved rezoning property at 100 Greenville St. from R-6 to office commercial. It also certified the site as an abandoned building site. Owner Caleb Connor said the property has been abandoned for 18 years. He aims to renovate the building as a general store and will rent out space.
Council approved a resolution establishing April as Fair Housing Month. Connor said the resolution will let him get a tax credit for the renovation project.
Dunn & Shirley and Cranston Engineering will work with the city in a two-year contract for minor roadwork projects.
Council approved road closure on June 17 for parts of Magazine, Washington, Chestnut, South Main streets and Court Square for a Juneteenth Parade from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
The city will go back to the drawing board for a design of the police department’s exterior after the Historic Properties Protection Commission rejected a design that was approved at the March council meeting. An HPPC member said the design didn’t mesh with the rest of the historic district. No other designs were presented.
Scott White was approved for another term on the city’s property maintenance board.
The council approved updating the Bailey Bill special tax assessment to remove a final application fee.
Council members approved revising an ordinance to allow the city manager to appoint the clerk of municipal court.
Council approved second reading of an ordinance meant to standardize business license rules across the state.
Council had first reading of an ordinance to adopt a comprehensive plan. Goals include raising the city’s population up to 6,000 people, protecting historic properties and facilities, encouraging growth of affordable homes and improving the ISO rating for fire safety.
Council approved a plan to rename a section of Highway 72 from Gray Rock Road to South Main Street as Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
Council approved plans to solicit ideas for a city flag.